South Africans are embracing eco-friendly practices, but challenges remain

Sustainability has become more than just a buzzword for South Africans. From recycling to adopting renewable energy, consumers are actively taking steps towards more eco-friendly lifestyles. But according to KLA’s YouGov Profiles platform, there are still significant barriers to widespread adoption.

South Africans are divided on how much companies, especially those in the energy sector, care about the environment. According to Profiles, 58% of consumers believe energy companies don’t prioritise the planet, but on the flip side, 60% feel that companies in general are improving their environmental efforts. This highlights a trust gap that energy companies need to address through greater transparency and measurable sustainability goals. By sharing tangible progress, companies have an opportunity to align with growing public expectations.

Affordability remains a significant challenge for many South Africans, with 66% perceiving eco-friendly products as more expensive. While consumers are willing to support sustainable practices, higher price points discourage adoption. To bridge this gap, brands can explore affordable green product options, offer incentives like discounts or loyalty rewards, and advocate for government subsidies to promote sustainability.

Recycling is widely recognised as a critical sustainability practice, with 80% of South Africans actively participating. But, 55% find it too much effort, pointing to accessibility issues. Simplifying the process through community collection points, automated recycling kiosks, and clear recycling education could remove these barriers. Partnerships between local governments and private organisations could also play a pivotal role in improving recycling infrastructure.

Renewable energy is overwhelmingly viewed as the future, with 80% of South Africans seeing it as a critical solution for environmental and economic challenges. While 64% are willing to pay more for sustainable energy, 52% still prioritise cost over environmental impact. Providers have an opportunity to address this gap by offering tiered pricing models, educating consumers on long-term savings, and introducing incentives for energy-efficient behaviour.

Sustainability has also extended to events, with 70% of South Africans expecting brands to prioritise eco-friendly practices when hosting. From reducing single-use plastics to sourcing renewable energy and sustainable materials, brands have the chance to showcase leadership in environmental responsibility through thoughtful event planning.

Climate change is seen as the biggest threat by 72% of South Africans, emphasising the urgency of collective action. Consumers are clear about their expectations for eco-friendly products. 64% are willing to pay more for them, but they also demand affordability, transparency, and quality. Highlighting certifications like Fair Trade or Organic and providing detailed insights into sourcing and manufacturing can help brands build trust and loyalty among sustainability-conscious consumers.

The findings from KLA’s YouGov Profiles platform highlights the importance of collaboration between businesses, governments, and individuals to overcome the barriers to sustainability. South Africans are ready to embrace eco-friendly practices, but affordability and accessibility remain pressing concerns.

By making recycling more convenient, lowering the cost of sustainable products, and investing in green energy, South Africa could improve in the area of environmental responsibility. Sustainability is no longer just about individual actions, it’s about collective efforts that benefit everyone. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za

Methodology

About YouGov profiles

This is a segmentation and media planning tool that makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

Dataset: 2024-12-29

Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+ n ~ 4879



