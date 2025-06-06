Urgent action to stop violence, abuse, and neglect in schools

In the spirit of South Africa’s Child Protection Week 2025 and its theme, “Working Together to End Violence Against Children,” a powerful gathering took place in Botshabelo, Free State this week. Here, government departments and civil society leaders joined forces to confront the heartbreaking challenges faced by learners in schools - a united call for action, safety, and hope.

Recent statistics paint a deeply troubling picture. In 2023 alone, there were 67 reported rapes, 19 murders, 258 cases of assault or grievous bodily harm, and 22 attempted murders involving learners in school settings. An additional 411 gang-related incidents, along with widespread bullying, corporal punishment, and emotional abuse, underline the reality that too many learners experience school as a space of fear, not safety.

Substance abuse further compounds this crisis. At Seemahale Secondary School, six teenage pregnancies and 12 bullying incidents have already been reported in 2025. “We estimate that about 50% of our male learners are using drugs at school,” says Thato Lepheane, Social Sciences and Tourism teacher. “After break, they are exhausted, distracted, and can’t focus on learning. It is a crisis.”

At Popano Secondary School, Manka Moleko shared how child-headed households and widespread drug abuse have led to neglect and a breakdown of discipline. “Our learners are hurting, and it’s our duty to help them heal,” she said.

In response, the Thari Programme, led by the Adopt-a-School Foundation - a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation - is stepping in as a lifeline for vulnerable children and families. More than a dialogue series, Thari is a strategic intervention rooted in healing and protection.

Its holistic approach rests on three pillars:

Psychosocial support for learners and families



for learners and families Multi-sectoral forums to respond to cases of abuse



to respond to cases of abuse Safe parks for vulnerable women and children

Since launching as a pilot in eight Botshabelo schools, including four high schools and their feeder primary schools, Thari has made a tangible difference. Over 900 learners and caregivers have received counselling and early support. Schools report improved learner attendance, fewer behavioural incidents, and increased referrals of abuse cases to professional services.

“Thari has become a beacon of hope,” says Peter Mahani, programme manager at the Adopt-a-School Foundation. “What began as a pilot project is now an evidence-based model integrating scientific research and proven psychosocial methodologies to ensure deep and lasting impact. None of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of our professional social workers, Child and Youth Care Workers (CYCWs), educators, and community partners.”

This week, teachers, principals, and community leaders - supported by the Botshabelo Moral Regeneration Forum - convened at Popano and Seemahale Secondary Schools for critical panel discussions themed, “Breaking the Silence: What Makes Children Vulnerable and How Can We Protect Them?” Speakers included representatives from the Departments of Social Development, Education, SAPS, legal experts, and frontline social workers, all committed to early identification and prevention of abuse, neglect, and cyberbullying.

The panel discussions tackled everything from the heartbreak of teenage pregnancy to the corrosive effects of substance abuse, gang activity, and the silent wounds of emotional trauma.

Tuesday, 27 May at Popano Secondary focused on child-headed households, neglect, and drug-related violence.



focused on child-headed households, neglect, and drug-related violence. Wednesday, 28 May at Seemahale Secondary addressed teenage pregnancy and the critical role of community-based support.

The Thari Programme’s impact is evident not only in data but in restored trust, renewed hope, and safer learning environments. These sessions marked the beginning of a new chapter - where communities are standing together to protect their children, break cycles of harm, and champion the rights of every learner to thrive in dignity and safety.

About the Thari Programme

The Thari Programme is a five-year pilot project of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, implemented by the Adopt-a-School Foundation. It aims to create safe, academically effective, and inclusive school environments by offering holistic support to vulnerable women and children. In partnership with the Department of Basic Education and other stakeholders, Thari ensures psychosocial services are not only provided—but embedded and sustained in communities most at risk.

Together, we stand united: to break the silence, to end the violence, and to give every child the chance to dream, to learn, and to live free from fear.

