    #WorldEnvironmentDay: New recycling initiative to minimise SA's impact on Antarctica

    In line with the 2025 World Environment Day theme - #BeatPlasticPollution - Polyco has announced a new initiative that will see the removal, transport, and recycling of waste from South Africa’s research bases in Antarctica and Marion Island.
    6 Jun 2025
    6 Jun 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    The project is being run in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and Innocence and Sons Recycling, and will see this waste brought back aboard the SA Agulhas II, South Africa’s polar supply and research vessel (see pictures here).

    All waste generated at the South African National Antarctic Programme (Sanap) research stations is carefully sorted at source into recyclables (plastics, glass, paper, cans), general waste, organic waste, hazardous materials, and sewage (treated separately). In line with the Madrid Protocol on Environmental Protection, no waste is dumped or discarded in these sensitive ecosystems.

    Once securely packaged, the waste is shipped back to Cape Town Harbour aboard the SA Agulhas II, where its journey continues into South Africa’s recycling economy.

    Recycling without borders

    “This project proves that even in the most remote and fragile environments, meaningful action to #BeatPlasticPollution is possible,” said Patricia Pillay, CEO of Polyco. “It’s a powerful demonstration of circularity in action showing that no place is too far, and no effort too small, when it comes to protecting our planet.”

    The project also includes a novel approach to food waste: frozen kitchen scraps from the polar stations are being repurposed as animal feed, further reducing landfill disposal and expanding the range of waste streams recovered.

    Polyco’s project partner, Innocence and Sons Recycling, processes these materials using innovative mobile recycling tools like the Packa-Ching trailer. Once offloaded, recyclables are weighed, sorted, and fed back into the circular economy supporting job creation, reducing pollution, and enabling local environmental impact.

    “This is recycling without borders,” added Innocence Smit, founder of Innocence and Sons. “We’re turning waste into worth and showing that even plastic from Antarctica can support livelihoods and drive sustainability here in South Africa.”

