Amazeballs tackles growing sustainability crisis - padel ball waste

A hybrid between tennis and squash, padel has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, played by over 30 million people across 130 countries.

In South Africa, the game has taken off at an unprecedented pace, with padel courts rapidly appearing in urban centers, fitness clubs and sports facilities - attracting both casual players and seasoned athletes. South Africa now has over 100,000 active padel players across 773 courts at 256 venues, with the sport experiencing exponential growth nationwide.

But where do all the padel balls go?

This rapid expansion means hundreds of thousands of padel balls are being used and discarded every month. Padel balls lose their bounce after just two to four games, leading to massive disposal rates.

Unlike tennis balls, which have established recycling programmes in some regions, padel balls are rarely repurposed and most end up in landfills. Annually, over 350 million tennis and padel balls are produced worldwide, yet an estimated 97% are not disposed of responsibly.

Traditional padel balls are made from pressurised rubber cores encased in synthetic felt, making them difficult to recycle in standard waste systems. Research shows that once discarded, these balls can take up to 400 years to decompose, breaking down into microplastics that contribute to environmental pollution.

With millions of padel balls produced and discarded annually worldwide, the sport's rapid expansion has led to a silent sustainability crisis. As padel continues to grow in South Africa and beyond, the need for responsible waste solutions has never been more urgent.

Amazeballs: Turning waste into worth

Recognising the urgency of this issue, registered NPO Amazeballs is pioneering a circular economy solution to prevent used padel balls from becoming waste. Instead of letting them pile up in landfills, Amazeballs collects, repurposes and transforms them into functional and artistic new products - including furniture, art installations and playground surfacing.

"We love the energy and community spirit of padel, but sustainability needs to be part of the game too," says Lesley Waterkeyn, founder of Amazeballs. "Right now, millions of padel balls are being tossed away with no structured recycling solution. Through Amazeballs, we’re changing that, one ball at a time."

The Amazeballs initiative aims to educate and engage the public in rethinking sports waste.

"Sustainability in sports is no longer optional - it’s a necessity," adds Waterkeyn. "Through Amazeballs, we’re proving that waste can be repurposed into something both functional and beautiful."

Padel’s future is bright, but it must also be sustainable. By embracing innovation, recycling and responsible consumption, the sport can evolve into a circular and eco-conscious movement.