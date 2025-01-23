AngloGold Ashanti and Adopt-a-School Foundation celebrate the excellent matric results of Diepsloot Secondary School

Diepsloot Secondary School in Gauteng impressed by achieving a pass rate of 100% for the fourth consecutive year.

Top five performing learner from Diepsloot Secondary School: Sibusiso Hlatswayo, Kamogelo Sethole, Naledi Gamedze, Molepane Modiba, Mukona Tshimenze.

And the school has a string of distinctions from its top learners, adding to Gauteng’s 88.4% pass rate, an increase of 3% over the 85.4% achieved in 2023.

It was a good year for the Matric Class of 2024. The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced its remarkable achievement with a record-breaking best-ever democratic era national pass rate of 87.3%, up from 82.9% in 2023 – an impressive 4.4% improvement.

This, Adopt-a-School (AAS) Programme Executive, Banyana Mohajane said was “a testament to the continuous efforts of educators, learners, and supporting organisations across the country.”

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, while offering hearty congratulations to the 2024 Matric cohort on their outstanding achievement, gave special recognition to a Gauteng high school Diepsloot Secondary under its adoption programme.

The school’s learners have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and AAS celebrated the success of this adopted school that contributed to the nation’s exceptional pass rate.

The success at Diepsloot Secondary, the school is supported by AngloGold Ashanti, is noteworthy in that it has 1912 learners, 37 educators and just 21 classrooms (a crowded 91 learners per classroom).

The school’s remarkable achievement was applauded by AAS’s Mohajane, who said the Foundation was particularly proud of the quality of education they were able to dispense.

Founded in 2002, the Adopt-a-School Foundation implements a Whole School Development (WSD) model that focuses on holistic school improvement. This includes not just academic enhancement but also better school leadership, improved infrastructure, strengthened curriculum delivery and learner well-being.

The Foundation has created conducive teaching and learning environments in 665 underprivileged schools across South Africa through strategic public and private partnerships. Through support from the Department of Basic Education and numerous dedicated corporate donors, the Foundation has played a significant role in helping high schools meet their Matric targets year after year.

AngloGold Ashanti, which supports Diepsloot Secondary School, is proud of its top-performing learners, Molepane Fiorah Modiba 18-year-old, Naledi Gamedze 17- year-old, Sibusiso Hlatshwayo 18 year-old, Nany Sithole 17-year-old and Tshimendze Mukona 17- year-old.

Modiba particularly stood out with six distinctions, exemplifying the hard work and determination that has propelled her to success. Physical Science and Mathematics were her favourite matric subjects, and she excelled in both. For now, she is not sure which direction her career will take as she is equally interested in becoming a software engineer, game developer, or risk manager.

The top-achieving student believes that her exceptional academic performance will help her secure bursaries to make her dreams a reality. With her pass rate and dedication to her goals, this future leader is poised to make a significant impact in the fields of science and engineering.

"I aim to gain knowledge and skills that will not only improve my career prospects but also contribute to the growth of the industry," she says. "I also want to make enough money so that I can give back to my community."

Naledi Gamedze’s five distinctions were earned because she was driven and single-minded during her matric year. She says she is driven by her aspirations in economics and accounting.

“Although I faced financial constraints as the oldest of two children in a single-parent household, I remained optimistic throughout. I am so happy with my result. I can now do accounting and economics, which has been a dream of mine. I intend to study hard, gain independence, and help my community once I succeed."

Sibusiso Hlatshwayo achieved six distinctions, this is while Tshimendze Mukona achieved five distinctions and Nany Sithole achieved three distinctions.

Reflecting on the challenges she faced during her matric year she said she particularly battled anxiety and the fear of making mistakes. However, she credits her perseverance to a motivating quote by actor Denzel Washington: "Dreams without goals are just dreams."

Ambassador Baso Sangqu, SVP Group Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti said: “AngloGold Ashanti wishes to congratulate the class of 2024 and top-performing learners on achieving such a significant milestone. AngloGold Ashanti’s CSI Fund remains committed to supporting education-related programmes, alongside other strategic partners, to empower the youth and contribute to the current and future upliftment of communities.

“Education is a powerful tool that can unlock opportunities,” Sangqu concluded.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation remains committed to fostering such success stories and ensuring that more learners across South Africa have the opportunity to reach their full potential. The organisation looks forward to continuing its partnership with schools, communities, and the Department of Basic Education to build a brighter future for all learners.



