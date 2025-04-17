Purposeful packaging for modern life

Plastic packaging is one of the most important materials in our modern lives. It keeps food fresh, protects medical supplies, ensures the safe transport of goods, and plays a critical role in hygiene, health, and efficiency across industries. Without plastic, sectors such as healthcare, food, and logistics would face significant challenges related to spoilage, contamination, and distribution.

Thanks to innovations in polymer science and advanced design tools, packaging can be right-weighted, engineered for barrier performance, and tailored to the exact needs of the product. This enables lower material use, longer shelf life, and improved safety – benefits that few alternative materials can match at the same scale or cost.

Yet plastic packaging remains a paradox. We rely on it daily, but mismanaged plastic waste can cause harm to the environment. The solution is not to eliminate plastic altogether, but to design better systems: circular packaging, smarter waste management, and collaboration across the value chain.

At Mpact Plastics, we are actively driving the transition toward a more circular plastics economy. Our approach is structured around three key pillars: sustainable design and manufacturing, regulatory alignment, and value chain collaboration.

The first pillar focuses on sustainable design and manufacturing. Every product we create is designed according to Design for Recycling principles, ensuring it can be effectively recovered and processed within South Africa’s recycling infrastructure. We work to optimise the ratio between performance and material use - reducing plastic content without compromising on strength, safety, or product integrity. Our manufacturing facilities are also transitioning toward cleaner operations, including investments in solar energy, and we are working toward defined energy and water efficiency targets. In line with our environmental commitments, we prioritise the use of recycled materials where possible and ensure that all virgin polymers are responsibly sourced.

The second pillar is support for regulatory compliance. Mpact Plastics is fully compliant with South Africa’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations. We collaborate closely with Polyco and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to meet - and, where possible, exceed - the required recycled content inclusion targets. For our customers, this means peace of mind: our packaging solutions are not only fully compliant, but they also enhance their brand’s sustainability.

Our third pillar is collaboration across the value chain. As part of the Mpact Group, we are aligned with Mpact Recycling, South Africa’s leading recycler, which collects over 600,000 tonnes of recyclables each year. We work with recyclers, brand owners, and industry stakeholders to strengthen the supply of high-quality recycled content and to increase the circularity of our packaging systems. As a proud member of the SA Plastics Pact, we are committed to the shared goal of eliminating unnecessary plastics, improving recyclability, and significantly increasing recycling rates. Beyond our operations, we actively support clean-up campaigns, awareness drives, and youth education programmes that promote responsible plastic use and recycling behaviours across the country.

Together, these three pillars form the foundation of our circular strategy.

When used responsibly, plastic is purposeful, efficient, and sustainable. At Mpact Plastics, we are committed to providing smarter, sustainable solutions.



