    Unlocking superior packaging with ISBM: Smarter, sustainable solutions

    Issued by Mpact
    12 Mar 2025
    12 Mar 2025
    At Mpact Plastics, we offer Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) to produce high-quality PET and rPET packaging which meets the evolving needs of brand owners. ISBM combines exceptional clarity, strength, and efficient production processes, making it ideal for industries such as food and beverage, personal care, home care and pharmaceuticals.
    Unlocking superior packaging with ISBM: Smarter, sustainable solutions

    With the growing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, our ISBM technology enables seamless integration of recycled PET (rPET), supporting brands in meeting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations in South Africa. Under these regulations, businesses are accountable for the entire lifecycle of their packaging, from production to end-of-life management. By choosing rPET packaging, you reduce reliance on virgin materials, reduce plastic waste, and enhance your brand’s environmental credentials. Clean, rigid, clear PET containers such as bottles and jars that are designed for recyclability, are also widely recycled in South Africa into food-grade rPET, which contributes greatly towards a circular economy.

    Our generic range of products requires no up-front investment while any potential supply disruptions are mitigated through the inter-changeability of our moulds between our provincial manufacturing sites.

    With Mpact’s ISBM for PET and rPET packaging you get:

    • Sustainability first – meeting recycled content inclusion targets of the Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations (EPR) and conserving resources by using less plastic than other moulding techniques
    • Design precision and performance – during the stretching process, high control over wall thickness and shape is maintained whilst plastic chains are aligned, resulting in stronger, more durable, premium products
    • Efficient production – high speed manufacturing with the option to include unique branding opportunities for differentiation

    Stay ahead while delivering premium packaging to your customers. Let’s innovate smarter sustainable solutions together!

    Contact Mpact to find out more about our ISBM offering or our host of other technologies such as In-mould-Labelling (IML), Extrusion Blow Moulding (EBM), Injection Moulding (IM) and Injection Blow Moulding (IBM).

    Mpact
    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
