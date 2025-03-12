Unlocking superior packaging with ISBM: Smarter, sustainable solutions

Related
With the growing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, our ISBM technology enables seamless integration of recycled PET (rPET), supporting brands in meeting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations in South Africa. Under these regulations, businesses are accountable for the entire lifecycle of their packaging, from production to end-of-life management. By choosing rPET packaging, you reduce reliance on virgin materials, reduce plastic waste, and enhance your brand’s environmental credentials. Clean, rigid, clear PET containers such as bottles and jars that are designed for recyclability, are also widely recycled in South Africa into food-grade rPET, which contributes greatly towards a circular economy.
Our generic range of products requires no up-front investment while any potential supply disruptions are mitigated through the inter-changeability of our moulds between our provincial manufacturing sites.
With Mpact’s ISBM for PET and rPET packaging you get:
Stay ahead while delivering premium packaging to your customers. Let’s innovate smarter sustainable solutions together!
Contact Mpact to find out more about our ISBM offering or our host of other technologies such as In-mould-Labelling (IML), Extrusion Blow Moulding (EBM), Injection Moulding (IM) and Injection Blow Moulding (IBM).