Outstanding results for inaugural separation-at-source recycling project
Innovative South African packaging company Detpak took a significant step towards separation-at source recycling through a collaborative test launched in August with a small business in the affluent Johannesburg neighbourhood of Parkview.
The initiative is part of the campaign to introduce greater recycling effectiveness in line with increasing public concerns about the environment, according to Detpak sales manager, Michele Herbert.
“Up to now, the delivery of mixed waste materials at recycling plants has hampered efficiency. This can, however, be easily resolved and to dramatic effect, as Detpak is demonstrating, through education and the provision of adequate, low-cost facilities,” she says.
Launched as a trial, the project is being undertaken in collaboration with The Perfect Cup, a bustling coffee shop and roastery owned since 2010 by Michelle Dancer. The aim is to streamline the routing of used paper cups and lids between the primary user and a recycling plant, thereby reducing waste and promoting sustainability.
To achieve this, Detpak placed specially designed bins in front-of-house at the coffee shop. These have dedicated slots for used cups and lids, along with a separate slot for disposing of remaining liquids. This design intentionally makes it easy for customers to dispose of their items correctly, encouraging participation in the recycling process.
Once a bin reaches capacity, it is emptied by staff and cleaned. The cups and lids are retained by the store until courier despatch, arranged by Detpak, to the recycling facility.
“Since launch, The Perfect Cup has processed 895 cups in this way. Significantly, the figure highlights community willingness to engage in sustainable practices when the right resources are available,” says Herbert. “The collaboration with The Perfect Cup represents an important and exciting milestone for Detpak. We are excited about the potential to scale this initiative and encourage more local businesses to participate.”
Enterprises keen to join this drive to sustainability and to find out how to go about it, should send email to az.oc.kapted@enilno.
For more information about Detpak, visit www.detpak.co.za.
Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
