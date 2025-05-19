3 tips for a more sustainable workplace

As eco-consciousness and social responsibility concerns continue to grow, ‘sustainability’ has become a crucial factor in the way businesses operate.

“The great thing about going green is that it’s not just a way to do your part in saving the planet,” says Nikki Burgoyne, operations manager at Strider Digital, “but it can also play a key role in building a better business.

“Eco-friendly practices can strengthen team culture, enhance your brand reputation, and attract purpose-driven talent. In fact, many employees, especially those from younger generations, actively seek out companies that align with their values, and environmental responsibility is high on that list.”

Another huge benefit is that introducing sustainable initiatives into the workplace doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. In fact, small changes can really have a big impact.

To help you make your workplace more eco-friendly and build a culture of sustainability your team can be proud of, Burgoyne shares three practical steps.

1. Make recycling easy and accessible

If your business doesn’t already have a recycling programme in place, now is the time to start one - whether you work in an office or from home.

In the office, a simple but effective first step is to provide clearly labelled recycling bins in shared spaces like kitchens, lounges and near restrooms. Make it easy for your team to know what goes where by posting signage that outlines the types of materials accepted, such as paper, plastic, and glass.

“When it comes to staff who work remotely,” says Burgoyne, “it’s important to encourage employees to set up simple recycling stations at home and to share tips on how to dispose of common household and work-related materials responsibly.

“Regularly communicating your company’s environmental values through internal newsletters or team meetings and highlighting how small individual actions contribute to a larger collective impact, can go a long way.”

Beyond day-to-day waste, consider reducing your contribution to landfills by rethinking how you manage the office, or home office, equipment and furniture. Instead of discarding outdated fixtures or furnishings, look into ways to repurpose or donate them. Many organisations and recycling programmes will gladly accept used desks and chairs, giving them a second life while keeping waste to a minimum.

2. Promote a paperless office

The move to digital-first workspaces shouldn’t be seen as just a technological shift, but an environmentally conscious one too. Cloud-based tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and project management platforms such as Trello and Monday.com make collaboration seamless while also reducing paper waste.

“Encourage your employees to switch from printing to sharing documents digitally,” advises Burgoyne. “Move to using digital signature tools for contracts and approvals; all of this can make a meaningful difference in paper usage.”

Going paperless not only helps reduce your environmental footprint but also improves organisational efficiency, saves on printing costs, and makes document management more secure and accessible, especially for hybrid or remote teams.

3. Encourage hybrid work to reduce carbon emissions

As we know, commuting to and from the office is a significant contributor to a company’s carbon footprint. One of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce this is by offering hybrid work options.

“By allowing your employees to work from home, even just one or two days a week, you’re helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions from daily travel,” says Burgoyne. “Fewer cars on the road means lower carbon output and less time spent stuck in traffic, which has been shown to lead to happier, more productive employees.”

One thing that the last few years have taught us is that flexible work arrangements are not only environmentally friendly, but also a strong drawcard for top talent. Many professionals today prioritise work-life balance and flexibility, and a hybrid work model can be a key differentiator in attracting and retaining the right people.

It’s important to remember, however, that building a more sustainable workplace doesn’t require sweeping changes overnight. Thoughtful, incremental actions can actually help create a culture that values both the planet and the people in it.

“When employees feel that their company is making a positive impact, it creates a deeper sense of pride and purpose in their work. And in a world where meaning matters more than ever, that’s a win for everyone,” concludes Burgoyne.