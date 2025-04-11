ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
    ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management

    Become a glass guardian: Hospitality industry urged to champion recycling

    The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) is encouraging the hospitality industry to aid sustainability and get involved in glass recycling, with the simple addition of a free glass receptacle on-site.
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    Image source: Diana from
    Image source: Diana from Pexels

    Restaurants, bars, and hotels can opt to have a free glass bank installed on their premises or be provided with wheelie bins. This initiative forms part of TGRC’s ongoing endeavour to boost glass collections from the hospitality sector.

    TGRC champions the transformative power of recycling, which not only conserves natural resources but also forges a sustainable future for South Africa. Glass, infinitely recyclable, maintains its purity and quality through countless cycles. By adopting a glass bank or wheelie bin for their site, hospitality businesses can play a crucial role in ensuring that glass bottles are collected and enter the endless recycling cycle.

    Glass guardians

    This month, TGRC will spotlight the leading ‘glass guardians,' establishments that have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to recycling glass. These trendsetters are not just recycling; they are crystallising change, inspiring their peers and communities to follow suit. They exemplify true environmental heroism, proving that collective action can culminate in significant ecological benefits. Restaurant patrons are often proud to support sustainable restaurants as modern consumers are often eco-savvy.

    How to get your restaurant, bar, or hotel involved:

    • Request a glass bank or wheelie bin: Businesses keen to amplify their recycling impact can request a glass bank or wheelie bins through TGRC’s website. This simple act can significantly enhance your glass recycling efforts.
    • Engage your community: Motivate your staff, customers, and community to partake in glass recycling. Demonstrate the benefits and showcase your glass bank as a beacon of sustainability.
    • Promote recycling internally: Strategically place recycling receptacles in high-traffic areas like kitchens, bars, and dining areas to streamline the glass recycling process.

    Benefits of participating:

    • Reduce waste: Decrease landfill contributions and decrease your environmental footprint.
    • Community leadership: Position your establishment as a pioneer of sustainability within your community.
    • Support local economies: Recycling glass bolsters the local economy by creating income opportunities in the recycling and manufacturing sectors.

    TGRC invites all players in the hospitality sector to join this pivotal movement. By incorporating glass recycling into your business values, you not only protect the environment but also elevate your social responsibility stature.

    For more information on how to request a glass bank or to ignite a recycling initiative at your establishment, visit the TGRC website.

