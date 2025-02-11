E-waste recycling drop point now at Waterfall City

Waterfall City, Midrand is a new collection site for e-waste recycling, with a bin provided courtesy of a partnership between Dell Technologies SA, the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), and estate developer, Attacq.

Phillip de Vos – Waterfall City Precinct Manager at Attacq, Doug Woolley – Dell Technologies, Ashley du Plooy – CEO of ERA, Natasha Moyo - Manager Technical Support Services at Dell Technologies and Mischa Tessendorf – Sustainability Project Manager at Attacq cutting the ribbon to celebrate the ERA bin placement at Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre.

The top loader recycling unit is designed to accommodate everything from common household e-waste items like irons, printers and TVs, to large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. The bin features easy-to-access compartments for different sized waste items and has been placed in the car park at Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre in Waterfall City.

The collaboration underscores all three parties’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, making it easier for Waterfall City’s residents, businesses and shoppers to responsibly dispose of their electronic waste.

“We are proud to introduce our first bin placement in Waterfall City,” says Ashley du Plooy, CEO of ERA. “High-traffic areas like retail, estates and commercial buildings improve visibility and accessibility, leading to better recycling uptake. ERA’s goal is to engage more South Africans in recycling their e-waste to support a sustainable future.”

“Sustainability is at the core of Attacq’s strategy, and part of this is waste management and reduction. We’ve done this by designing buildings with waste separation and waste management areas and we’re pleased to partner with Dell Technologies and ERA to address the unique challenge of electronic waste through this recycling bin,” says Mischa Tessendorf, sustainability project Manager at Attacq.