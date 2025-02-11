ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

StoneSappiUniversity of PretoriaThe Social Employment FundEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    E-waste recycling drop point now at Waterfall City

    11 Feb 2025
    11 Feb 2025
    Waterfall City, Midrand is a new collection site for e-waste recycling, with a bin provided courtesy of a partnership between Dell Technologies SA, the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), and estate developer, Attacq.
    Phillip de Vos – Waterfall City Precinct Manager at Attacq, Doug Woolley – Dell Technologies, Ashley du Plooy – CEO of ERA, Natasha Moyo - Manager Technical Support Services at Dell Technologies and Mischa Tessendorf – Sustainability Project Manager at Attacq cutting the ribbon to celebrate the ERA bin placement at Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre.
    Phillip de Vos – Waterfall City Precinct Manager at Attacq, Doug Woolley – Dell Technologies, Ashley du Plooy – CEO of ERA, Natasha Moyo - Manager Technical Support Services at Dell Technologies and Mischa Tessendorf – Sustainability Project Manager at Attacq cutting the ribbon to celebrate the ERA bin placement at Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre.

    The top loader recycling unit is designed to accommodate everything from common household e-waste items like irons, printers and TVs, to large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. The bin features easy-to-access compartments for different sized waste items and has been placed in the car park at Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre in Waterfall City.

    The collaboration underscores all three parties’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, making it easier for Waterfall City’s residents, businesses and shoppers to responsibly dispose of their electronic waste.

    “We are proud to introduce our first bin placement in Waterfall City,” says Ashley du Plooy, CEO of ERA. “High-traffic areas like retail, estates and commercial buildings improve visibility and accessibility, leading to better recycling uptake. ERA’s goal is to engage more South Africans in recycling their e-waste to support a sustainable future.”

    “Sustainability is at the core of Attacq’s strategy, and part of this is waste management and reduction. We’ve done this by designing buildings with waste separation and waste management areas and we’re pleased to partner with Dell Technologies and ERA to address the unique challenge of electronic waste through this recycling bin,” says Mischa Tessendorf, sustainability project Manager at Attacq.

    Read more: e-waste management, Attacq, Era, Dell South Africa, e-waste disposal, e-waste recycling, Ashley du Plooy, E-Waste Recycling Authority, e-waste recycling bins
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz