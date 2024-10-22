Greener IT solutions: Asus' vision for 2025 and beyond

Did you know that South Africa generates 360,000 tons of e-waste annually, with less than 20% recycled? This staggering figure highlights an urgent need for sustainable IT solutions.

"Globally, e-waste is growing at a rapid rate, with a significant portion shipped to Africa and Asia for recycling. Around 50 million tons are generated annually -- equivalent to throwing out 432 laptops every minute. This alarming trend underscores the pressing need for sustainable IT practices," according to WasteAid.org.

As a global technology leader, Asus is committed to spearheading sustainability efforts, empowering businesses with innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and responsibly manage e-waste. Here’s how ASUS is helping South African companies lead the charge toward greener IT.

The rising challenge of e-waste in South Africa

South Africa generates an estimated 360,000 tons of e-waste annually, yet less than 20% is formally recycled. This poses significant environmental risks, from toxic substances leaching into the soil to greenhouse gas emissions during improper disposal. For businesses, e-waste isn’t just a challenge—it’s an opportunity to demonstrate environmental responsibility and drive positive change.

Asus’s sustainability vision: redefining green IT

At Asus, sustainability isn’t just a corporate goal -- it’s a core value. Guided by our ESG philosophy, Asus has implemented initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact at every stage of the product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to recycling. Our mission is clear: to create technology that is as environmentally friendly as it is cutting-edge.

Energy-efficient devices

Energy efficiency is a critical pillar of sustainable IT. Asus's energy-efficient devices, including our ExpertBook and ExpertCenter series, are designed to reduce power consumption without compromising performance. These devices are built with:

Energy Star certification: Ensuring compliance with stringent energy-efficiency standards.



Ensuring compliance with stringent energy-efficiency standards. Eco-friendly materials: Utilising recycled plastics and metals in device production.



Utilising recycled plastics and metals in device production. Durable designs: Extending product lifespans to delay obsolescence and reduce waste.

By equipping South African businesses with these energy-saving tools, Asus enables companies to lower operational costs while minimising their environmental impact.

Comprehensive recycling programs

To tackle e-waste head-on, Asus has established global recycling programs, making it easier for businesses to responsibly dispose of outdated electronics. Our Asus recycling programs encourages customers to return used devices for proper recycling, helping to divert e-waste from landfills and recover valuable materials for reuse. However, it is important to note that the ASUS Global Take Back Service programs is not currently available in South Africa.

Circular design and green manufacturing

Asus is at the forefront of circular economy principles. By designing products that are repairable, upgradable, and recyclable, we ensure that fewer materials end up as waste. Initiatives such as our closed-loop manufacturing processes and eco-conscious packaging further reinforce our commitment to sustainability.

How South African businesses can partner with ASUS for greener IT

Reducing e-waste requires a collaborative effort between technology providers and users. Here’s how South African companies can leverage ASUS’ green IT solutions:

Adopt energy-efficient IT infrastructure: Upgrade to ASUS devices that consume less power and use sustainable materials, reducing both energy bills and environmental impact.

Participate in Asus recycling programmes: Partner with ASUS to ensure old devices are responsibly recycled, keeping e-waste out of landfills.

Promote a culture of sustainability: Educate employees about the importance of e-waste management and provide access to Asus tools and resources for responsible IT use.

Monitor environmental impact: Use Asus’ eco-friendly certifications and tools to track energy savings and waste reduction over time.



A sustainable future with Asus

As the demand for IT solutions continues to grow, so does the responsibility to manage their environmental footprint. With innovative energy-efficient devices, robust recycling initiatives, and a clear commitment to circular design, Asus empowers South African businesses to make sustainability a priority.

By choosing Asus, companies don’t just gain cutting-edge technology -- they become part of a global movement toward a greener, more sustainable future. Together, we can reduce e-waste and create a positive environmental legacy for generations to come.

For more information on Asus’s sustainability initiatives, visit our ESG goals page.



