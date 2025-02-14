A new b-Asus for learning: Supporting students and educators with quality, reliable technology

However, those challenges can be overcome through strategic implementation and an emphasis on collaboration. With the support of sector partners and industry vendors, information and communication technologies can meet a critical need in local education, empower teachers with quality solutions that enhance the education experience, and enable students with the skills they need to excel in a tech-driven and digital-first world.

What does student and teacher-centred technology look like?

For many schools, the first step in transforming the education experience is to get a digital device into the hands of their students and educators. Though they may come in different shapes and sizes, a prerequisite for these devices is that they are accessible, reliable, and help foster a culture of learning both in the classroom and at home. The trend of remote learning and students not having access to a physical classroom makes the need for such devices all the more important.

Today’s devices, including laptops, tablets and all-in-one computers, are built for educational use cases and incorporate features such as shock-resistant bodies and spill-resistant keyboards, making them perfect for the classroom environment. Devices also come fitted with TÜV-certified low blue light and anti-glare displays, which are ideal for students who may spend long lengths of time looking at them. Even form factor is a consideration. Convertible or ‘flip’ laptops let educators use devices the way they would prefer, such as in class presentations or when handling other educational material.

On top of that, laptops and other devices offer administrative and IT management benefits. Not only are they compatible with various educational applications and platforms that offer easy access to learning materials, but also centralised management tools that let institutions better manage their devices and ensure all hardware and software is operational and up to date. That is the promise of technology, and it sets the stage for real change at the learning level.

The starting point for digital skills

Digital literacy, or the ability to understand, use, and interact with digital technologies, has become a non-negotiable in today’s connected economy and job market. In light of this, several digital competence frameworks have been developed by both international agencies and companies. South Africa’s own national digital and future skills strategy, first published in 2020, aims to help citizens benefit from enhanced digital skills and contribute to an enhanced quality of life, improved education, and increased economic growth.

Technology solutions in education help address this need by exposing students to the tools, platforms, and systems they will eventually use in workplaces across all fields. Even something as simple as creating a presentation or learning basic coding, laptops and other devices bridge the gap and serve as the basis for further digital skills advancement and innovation.

Additionally, students have the opportunity to work with each other, expand their horizons thanks to the increased availability of information through connectivity, and develop critical thinking and creativity skills that let them grow personally and professionally.

Transformation through collaboration

Not every school or learning institution is the same. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages as well as challenges they need to overcome. But what they all have in common is the ability to tap the power and potential of the sector and engage with all stakeholders to find solutions. In this case, working with technology vendors and suppliers to source high-quality hardware, streamline IT management, and help provide equitable and future-ready education to South African learners.

That is why Asus Education has partnered with Schoolscape, an innovative event platform that connects schools with the sector’s leading, top-rated suppliers and solutions partners. Through in-person and online events, webinars and roadshows, Schoolscape introduces schools to suppliers that can help them grow and thrive, share valuable insights from use cases and success stories with them, and unlock new opportunities such as discounts on education solutions.

“The technology landscape is constantly evolving and therefore institutions, especially those in critical sectors such as education, face the difficult challenge of having to keep up. Collaboration and networking are how they face that challenge. By working closely with their suppliers, who in turn can advise on what solutions best meet their needs, they can remain agile and adaptable all while reaping the benefits of high-quality and reliable education technology solutions,” said Werner Joubert, commercial SYS business director (South Africa and SADC) at Asus.

