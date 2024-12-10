Looking for greener processors: Sustainability as a driver of innovation

In the last decade, we have witnessed a shift in businesses’ relationships with ESG (environmental, social, and governance). Many organisations in South Africa and worldwide have embedded such initiatives into their core strategy, and these initiatives are being increasingly used as a marker for positive impact and long-term success. ESG has also become more essential as consumers become more critical of the products and services they purchase and the organisations they choose to support.

Werner Joubert

However, there is more to the topic of sustainability in business, particularly when it comes to technology and the solutions that businesses invest in. Sustainability is a leading principle, thanks to innovative product design, lifecycle management, and energy optimisation – all of which give manufacturers and their customers a means to go ‘green’ and embody their commitment to realising a more sustainable world. Sustainability has become a driver for innovation and, as a result, presents new and unique opportunities for enterprises to transform.

How technology goes ‘green’

As part of their responsibility to their stakeholders, companies must leverage their core competencies to satisfy the needs of society and the environment at large. They achieve this through integrated sustainability strategies that help them manage and measure their sustainability performance, much like how they measure their financial performance. Common touchpoints of a company’s sustainability strategy include investments in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, recycling projects, water conversation, and supply chain auditing.

For technology manufacturers, sustainability can be a key principle that drives their product research and development. We see this in the goals they set themselves. Manufacturers work to ensure their products demonstrate energy efficiency above a certain threshold, are made of recycled and environmentally friendly materials, use responsibly sourced minerals and natural resources, and work to create new sustainable value for the people who purchase and use them.

One important element that has driven sustainability in technology is the circular economy model, which helps reduce excess waste of resources and environmental emissions. This process typically includes using more environmentally friendly and recycled materials, extending product lifespans through modular design, and offering a post-sales recycling and recovery service.

It’s these kinds of initiatives that set manufacturers apart. More than that, they give enterprises further incentives to procure their products and services, as these align with their own broader social and environmental goals.

Prioritising the right kind of hardware

As South Africa continues to digitally transform, many organisations, particularly those in the public sector, are putting greater emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness when it comes to technology procurement. In the same way that manufacturers are benefitting from ESG-oriented initiatives, these benefits trickle down to the organisations and the people who use their products.

Choosing sustainable hardware is one way businesses can cut costs and reduce their environmental footprint. For example, by leveraging hardware that boasts an extended lifespan and supported lifecycle management, companies can extract value from their devices for a much longer period. Also, with products whose design allows for greater energy efficiency, companies can cut down on their own energy consumption and, in turn, shrink their environmental emissions footprint.

To that end, organisations need to scrutinise their vendors, find out more about their global certifications, and confirm whether their ESG goals line up with their own. In doing so, they set themselves up for a new kind of transformation, enabling them to innovate and grow in a sustainable way. The digital revolution does not mean much when it’s guided by old-generation business objectives. By prioritising ESG and sustainability in its technology, South Africa can take real, impactful steps towards a cleaner, greener, and long-lasting future.



