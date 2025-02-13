SAP links with Databricks to launch Business Data Cloud

SAP launched SAP Business Data Cloud, a new enterprise cloud solution developed in collaboration with Databricks, which looks to transform enterprise data management by seamlessly integrating SAP and third-party data. This announcement has sparked significant interest considering the high-profile challenges faced by companies such as Spar Group during complex SAP S/4HANA implementations.

Spar Group, SA’s second largest supermarket retailer with R152bn in turnover last year, ran into a widely reported SAP S/4HANA implementation failure at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre impacted the KZN trading performance severely, which cost the company nearly R1.6bn.

The project disrupted critical operational systems, impacting warehouse management, financial controls, and margin tracking.

These challenges not only led to increased labour costs but also necessitated reverting to third-party systems to address unmet business needs.

Spar's experience shows a need for robust data integration and system compatibility when undertaking such large-scale projects.

Companies often face issues of fragmented data and siloed processes, which SAP Business Data Cloud is explicitly designed to avoid.

Data engineering to the rescue

SAP Business Data Cloud leverages Databricks' data engineering and AI capabilities to unify disparate data across business units.

By doing so, it creates a trusted and cohesive data foundation, enabling organisations to better:

Integrate systems: Unlike the fragmented systems that caused operational inefficiencies for Spar, SAP Business Data Cloud ensures that all mission-critical applications are interconnected, minimising the risk of project disruption.

Get advanced insights: Businesses can use real-time external data and AI models to enhance decision-making.

For example, finance teams can assess inflation impacts by combining external and internal financial data.

Enhance agility: With its semantically rich data products and real-time analytics, companies can adapt quickly to evolving business needs.

This agility is critical for retailers and other clients that operate in fast-moving environments.

Addressing the warehouse problem

Spar's struggles with SAP’s warehouse management system (WMS) and increased manual processes serve as cautionary tales.

With its advanced WMS capabilities and embedded AI, Business Data Cloud streamlines warehouse operations, reducing dependency on labour-intensive tasks while improving accuracy and efficiency.

“SAP Business Data Cloud unleashes the full value of enterprise data for business AI,” said SAP CEO Christian Klein in the company launch statement.

“It combines SAP’s unique expertise in mission-critical, end-to-end processes and semantically rich data with Databricks’ world-class data engineering capabilities to create a ground-breaking solution that helps organisations do more with their data than ever before.”

Evolving digital transformation landscape

“Every company on the planet wants to get more value out of their data and greater returns on their AI investments,” said Ali Ghodsi, cofounder and CEO of Databricks.

“By joining forces with SAP, we’re helping organizations bring together all their data – regardless of format or where it lives – to govern, analyse and build domain-specific AI applications on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”

As the digital transformation landscape evolves companies will see newer and better enterprise solutions that solve the mistakes of past implementations.