Spar Group launches Spar Mobile

The Spar Group has launched Spar Mobile, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that will provide customers with affordable and competitive mobile services.

Image supplied

Developed in partnership with megsApp, a tech player backed by MTN, Spar Mobile offers shoppers value. It will enable them to earn free data simply by doing their regular in-store shopping and purchasing promotional products or qualifying baskets, with all promotional data costs covered by Spar.

The innovative mobile service lowers a consumer’s monthly data costs by up to 50%, making connectivity more accessible for South Africans.

Get connnected

The onboard process is seamless, with in-store sales agents available to assist customers in registering their new SIM cards. These cards cost as little as R15 each and are preloaded with 300MB data and R10 Airtime.

Customers may port their existing number to the Spar Mobile network or choose a new number if they prefer to do so, along with a swift and easy RICA process offering the much-needed convenience.

E-SIMs are also available for dual SIM card use, and customers can benefit from additional network efficiency with dual SIM cards. The partnership with MTN-backed by megsApp will ensure stable and reliable network coverage across South Africa.

Enhancing the customer experience

To further enhance customer experience, the Spar app will complement Spar Mobile, allowing users to easily top up their airtime, manage their accounts, and track their rewards.

“The Spar Mobile offering is anchored on simplicity, affordability and trustworthiness, giving us a chance to create one-of-a-kind deals for our customers – linking groceries and Tops! Products with free data,” said Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive, at The Spar Group.

“Spar is well positioned to run and operate an MVNO. We are building the network from, very competitive pricing that is simple and easy for customers to understand” continues Raubenheimer.

South Africa’s airtime and data market is estimated at R100bn annually, with 86% of transactions being pre-paid. With this platform, Spar is bridging the gap between grocery shopping and mobile connectivity, ensuring that customers are connected while saving on everyday expenses.