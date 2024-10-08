BET Software welcomes a new generation of graduate trainees and school beneficiaries

BET Software has welcomed 25 graduate trainees into its annual graduate programme.

The Johannesburg graduate trainees want to drive technological advancements and redefine industry standards.

Selected from a pool of outstanding candidates from various tertiary institutions, these graduates represent the next generation of software engineers and developers. Over the course of the programme, they will receive hands-on experience, mentorship from the BET Software team and exposure to cutting-edge technologies that define the tech landscape.

“Our graduate programme is exhaustive and substantive, but what you’ll see is that there are many opportunities in this business and it’s up to you to take those opportunities,” said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, to the 2025 graduates. “The growth path that we are on is one we are still happy to be on, we’re still adding people to our team every month, and we are adding skills every month, and that is key for us.”

Through structured training, these young talents will play a crucial role in shaping innovative solutions for the company.

The Durban cohort of graduate trainees is looking to make a meaningful impact in the tech ecosystem.

Graduate trainee, Viyosha Govender (21), says she is looking forward to acquiring new skills. “I’m also looking forward to contributing to the company and making a positive impact. This is a dream come true for me. Thank you for choosing me, BET Software.”

Graduate trainee, Shwabade Xaba (26), says being selected to be part of the graduate programme is a pivotal opportunity for him. “I couldn’t afford my final year of tuition, so when BET Software sponsored me through a ‘Dare to Dream’ bursary, it was amazing. I’m the only software developer in my family, and I want to be able to say that I helped BET Software continue evolving in a positive direction.”

BET Software is thrilled to also welcome 10 new schools into its growing family, expanding its impact and commitment to education.



