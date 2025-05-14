Spar2U gains ground as SA embraces efficient township delivery

On-demand shopping is evolving rapidly in South Africa as competition intensifies for consumers seeking quality, affordable prices, and speed at the touch of a button.

Image supplied

Spar2U, the innovative online platform launched by The Spar Group in July 2022, is gaining ground fast. From only 87 sites in 2022, the platform was expanded to 525 by the end of September last year, and in 2025, the growth continues.

Recent trading statistics indicate a 285% year-over-year surge in order volumes, creating sustainable value. Independent research also showed that the SPAR2U basket offered the best value in the market, placing it ahead of all competitors.

While urban areas have quickly adopted online grocery shopping, rural and township communities have traditionally been underserved due to logistical challenges, including a lack of navigation systems, high crime rates, and poor infrastructure.

To overcome these challenges, Spar has partnered with KasiD and Delivery KA Speed to facilitate the efficient delivery of groceries in townships such as Mamelodi, east of Pretoria; Ivory Park, East Rand; and Hammanskraal in Pretoria, among other areas.

These partnerships allow for:

Seamless navigation of informal and rural settlements, using local knowledge



Reduced risks for delivery personnel, who otherwise struggle with unfamiliar and sometimes unsafe environments



Affordability for consumers, as many households now pool grocery orders and share delivery costs, reducing individual transport costs like taxi fares.



Spar2U platform not only makes grocery shopping more accessible but also transforms the way underserved communities buy food.

The Spar2U app is not just about making shopping easier; it’s also a catalyst for job creation. As the service expands into more areas, it fuels demand for local delivery personnel, thereby generating employment opportunities in communities across the country.

Designed to bring the Spar shopping experience to customers’ homes, the platform allows users to browse, select, and order groceries directly from their nearest Spar store. Unlike a central warehouse system, each order is fulfilled from a local Spar, ensuring freshness and a personalised customer experience.

Spar2U nationwide coverage includes KwikSpar, Spar, SuperSpar and Tops! at Spar stores.

“E-grocery growth will remain ahead of brick-and-mortar for the foreseeable future,” said Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive at The Spar Group.

“The focus will shift to achieving profitability amid fierce competition. Spar2U’s growth reflects significant momentum, providing an opportunity for effective online expansion,” Raubenheimer said.

Additionally, Spar prioritises sustainability through recyclable packaging that minimises the environmental impact.

One of the advantages of shopping on Spar2U is access to exclusive promotions and discounts, which may not always be available in-store. Keeping tabs on the app enables customers to take advantage of special deals, saving them some money.

Whether one is a busy professional, a parent juggling multiple responsibilities, or someone who chooses to shop from the comfort of their own home, the shopping universe has just become a lot bigger, more affordable, and closer to home. Further innovations and expansion are on the cards as Spar begins to close the gap with competitors.