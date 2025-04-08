Subscribe & Follow
Spar partners with Uber Eats to extend 2U service
The partnerhip supplements and supports the 2U service, giving customers even more ways to shop their local Spar stores online.
Whether through the 2U app or Uber Eats, customers can enjoy the same trusted service, unique local product ranges, including all their favourites, and connection to the community that Spar is known for.
Always close, always convenient, and now reaching more customers than ever before, 2U delivered by Uber Eats is currently available in select locations. The partnership will reach 150 Spar, Tops at Spar, and KwikSpar stores by the end of July – with ambitions to grow to 400 stores nationwide by year-end.
This collaboration brings together Spar’s neighbourhood strength with Uber Eats’ delivery capabilities and will initially focus on groceries and liquor, with plans to expand into Spar Pharmacy and Build it deliveries in the future.
“Spar’s reputation is built on offering conveniently located, independently owned stores that serve their communities with care. By partnering with Uber Eats, we aim to provide our customers with greater convenience, value and speed, while maintaining the quality, affordability of daily deals, and the community-first innovation that defines Spar,” says Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive at The Spar Group.
Partnership highlights
“Internationally, studies have shown that consumers place a premium on service and availability, with 79% of online shoppers expecting all in-store items to be available for pick-up and delivery. We’re benchmarking our service delivery channels against this standard while seamlessly extending our loyalty programmes across all channels,” says Raubenheimer.
“As our partnership continues to evolve, we will integrate additional features that align with Spar’s vision of fostering long-term growth and digital innovation across its retail network. This includes customised in-app campaigns that allow individual Spar retailers to showcase the local products and specialties that they’re famous for, along with any hyper-local special offers”, continues Raubenheimer.
“At Uber Eats, we are excited to collaborate with Spar. This partnership will enhance the delivery of everyday essentials, extending our services and adding immense value to our users. We look forward to collaborating to expand the quick and reliable delivery of everyday essentials and groceries to a growing digital customer base”, says Cikida Gcali, general manager Uber Eats Grocery & Retail.
