Spar partners with Uber Eats to extend 2U service

Spar South Africa’s online delivery service, Spar2U continues to redefine convenience by partnering with Uber Eats.

Image supplied

The partnerhip supplements and supports the 2U service, giving customers even more ways to shop their local Spar stores online.

Whether through the 2U app or Uber Eats, customers can enjoy the same trusted service, unique local product ranges, including all their favourites, and connection to the community that Spar is known for.

Always close, always convenient, and now reaching more customers than ever before, 2U delivered by Uber Eats is currently available in select locations. The partnership will reach 150 Spar, Tops at Spar, and KwikSpar stores by the end of July – with ambitions to grow to 400 stores nationwide by year-end.

This collaboration brings together Spar’s neighbourhood strength with Uber Eats’ delivery capabilities and will initially focus on groceries and liquor, with plans to expand into Spar Pharmacy and Build it deliveries in the future.

“Spar’s reputation is built on offering conveniently located, independently owned stores that serve their communities with care. By partnering with Uber Eats, we aim to provide our customers with greater convenience, value and speed, while maintaining the quality, affordability of daily deals, and the community-first innovation that defines Spar,” says Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive at The Spar Group.

Partnership highlights

Convenience at your fingertips: This partnership enhances Spar’s existing 2U offering by allowing customers to bundle their Spar grocery orders with their favourite meals.

Increased 2U accessibility: With 52,000 Uber Eats drivers across 40 towns and cities and 2.1 million active users, this collaboration enables broader digital reach, bringing convenience and Spar’s affordable prices to more South Africans, including those who weren’t previously able to access digital delivery services.