    Spar Group plans to sell Swiss and UK retail businesses

    Spar Group plans to sell its retail businesses in Switzerland and in the United Kingdom after completing a strategic review of its European operations, the retail and wholesale group said.
    3 Jun 2025
    Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    The group, which owns several Spar country licences of the Dutch Spar group, has been trimming its international operations in order to "maximise the return on capital allocated".

    Last year it sold its loss-making Polish business.

    The group said it was in exclusive talks with an established UK-based business over the sale of its UK operation Appleby Westward Group. The potential buyer, which Spar did not name, was "well positioned to develop and grow AWG in South West England," it said.

    In Switzerland, Spar has been engaging established parties with extensive business interests in the region and experience in European food retail and distribution, it added.

    "The group approach has been to engage parties whose interests align with the growth ambitions of the local management teams and retailer partners, and will ensure continuity for employees, suppliers and customers," Spar said.

    The Swiss business, with 300 stores, contributes R16bn to group turnover, while the South West England unit contributes R6bn.

    Internationally, Spar will be left with Ireland, its biggest overseas business, and a joint venture in Sri Lanka.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
