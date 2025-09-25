South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sanlam FintechAICPA & CIMATech Oasis SystemsKLAJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    US plans to extend Africa trade deal by a year, says Lesotho minister

    Lesotho's trade minister said on Wednesday, 24 September 2025 that the US plans to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which gives the continent preferential access to US markets, by a year, after returning from a visit to Washington.
    By Marafaele Mohloboli
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    A slew of tariffs that US President Donald Trump imposed on global trading partners on 4 April hit African countries hard. They were widely seen as the death knell for the quarter-century-old Agoa deal, putting millions of livelihoods at risk.

    Lesotho initially got hit with the world's highest tariff of 50% on Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" - ruinous for the tiny mountain kingdom's export-led development model, which was almost entirely dependent on textile factories selling jeans and T-shirts to the US

    Trump reduced it to 15% in August. A Lesotho trade delegation visited the US from 15 September 2025 to 19 September 2025.

    Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development Mokhethi Shelile, who led the delegation, told a news conference late on Wednesday that they met US officials responsible for Agoa on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

    "They all agreed that Agoa has to be extended and they promised us that by November or December [at] the latest, it will be extended by a year," Shelile said.

    Agoa expires on 30 September 2025 and companies that benefit from it have warned that any delay in renewing it risked significant job losses and factory closures.

    Lesotho qualifies for textile and apparel benefits under Agoa, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. US goods and services trade with Lesotho totaled $276m in 2024, up 4.6% from a year earlier.

    A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    "We will be ... monitoring closely ... that the extension comes into force as promised, because if it doesn't, we are risking losing more jobs," Shelile said.

    A spokesman for Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee, who are led by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, noted: "The Trump administration hasn't informed Finance Committee Democrats [of] its position on renewing Agoa. Ranking Member Wyden continues to support renewing the program."

    Read more: AGOA, Lesotho
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Junior Data ScientistGeorgeBadger Holdings12 Sep
    Data Scientist (George, Western Cape)Western CapeBadger Holdings12 Sep
    Business Analyst, AI and AutomationGeorgeBadger Holdings12 Sep
    Bookkeeper/Accounts ClerkPretoriaWorldwide Positions9 Sep
    Group AccountantWestern CapeBadger Holdings4 Sep
    Business Process and Automation SpecialistWestern CapeBadger Holdings4 Sep
    Actuarial Business AnalystWestern CapeBadger Holdings4 Sep
    Bookkeeper / Finance & Operations AdministratorCape TownAd Talent Africa2 Sep
    AccountantCape TowniAccelarate2 Sep
    Group Financial Reporting SpecialistWestern CapeBadger Holdings2 Sep
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz