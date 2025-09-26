South Africa
HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Trump’s tariffs could cost Lesotho 30,000 jobs, the IMF warns

    Garment exports make up 80% of the country’s exports to the United States.
    By Sechaba Mokhethi
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Lesotho’s coat of arms at Makoanyane Square in Maseru. Tariff changes could halve the country’s exports to the United States, the International Monetary Fund has warned. Photo: Sechaba Mokhethi / GroundUp
    Lesotho’s coat of arms at Makoanyane Square in Maseru. Tariff changes could halve the country’s exports to the United States, the International Monetary Fund has warned. Photo: Sechaba Mokhethi / GroundUp

    A sudden and destabilising shift in US trade policy has shaken the foundations of Lesotho’s fragile economy, threatening its vital textile industry and the livelihoods of approximately 30,000 workers, mostly women, says the International Monetary Fund.

    Garments make up 80% of Lesotho’s exports to the United States, which accounts for roughly 20% of the country’s total exports.

    The first blow was the newly imposed 15% tariff on Lesotho’s textile exports. The IMF says this has weakened a central pillar of an economy already struggling with low growth and high unemployment. This coupled with the threat of a much higher 50% tariff — which was initially announced in April 2025, and remains a possibility — means significant new orders for the US market are unlikely to resume until the uncertainty is lifted.

    The immediate fallout is already visible. The threat of steep tariffs has halted new US orders, and the IMF warns that without clarity, demand for Lesotho garments will not recover. This is devastating for a sector that, even under the duty-free African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), was “already struggling” to remain competitive.

    Lesotho was already losing ground to regional rivals like Kenya and Tanzania, which now face less of a tariff threat.

    The IMF document estimates that prohibitive tariffs could slash Lesotho’s US exports by 50% in just one year, and by as much as 70% in the medium term. The result: a permanent 0.5 percentage point cut in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

    Faced with the tariff shock, Lesotho sent a high-level delegation to Washington a fortnight ago to lobby for the extension of Agoa and for tariff reductions that would restore preferential access for Lesotho’s garments.

    With Agoa set to expire at the end of September, the team is pressing for urgent commitments to protect jobs.

    The IMF has downgraded Lesotho’s GDP growth forecast from 2.2% in the previous year to just 1.4% for 2025, with medium-term growth expected to stagnate at 1.5% — a rate which is not high enough to improve per capita income.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: textile industry, garment industry, textile exports, Lesotho economy, US tariffs, Sechaba Mokhethi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Manager: Public ParticipationCape TownThe City of Cape Town26 Sep
    Senior Business Development ManagerJohannesburgTHE SKILLS MINE25 Sep
    Bizops AssociateCape TownThe Talent Boom25 Sep
    BookkeeperJohannesburgTHE SKILLS MINE23 Sep
    Customer Service - Cat ExpertCape TownGalaxy Outsourcing19 Sep
    Senior Manager: Omni ChannelJohannesburgTHE SKILLS MINE5 Sep
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz