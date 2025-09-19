South Africa
    South African minister meets US representative in push for trade deal

    South African Trade Minister Parks Tau has met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for talks, Tau's office said on Friday, 19 September 2025 as Africa's biggest economy tries to reach a deal to roll back steep US tariffs.
    By Sfundo Parakozov and Alexander Winning
    19 Sep 2025
    19 Sep 2025
    Source: Reuters/Leah Millis. South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, speaks during a press conference, in Washington, D.C., US, 21 May, 2025.
    Source: Reuters/Leah Millis. South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, speaks during a press conference, in Washington, D.C., US, 21 May, 2025.

    US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa last month after President Cyril Ramaphosa's government made several unsuccessful attempts to secure a trade agreement.

    The tariff rate is the highest in sub-Saharan Africa and could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time when South Africa's economy is barely growing and unemployment is stuck above 30%.

    "Minister Tau held a cordial and constructive meeting with the USTR on matters of mutual interest. The meeting was preceded by intensive three-day discussions by senior officials," South Africa's trade ministry said in a statement.

    "Both parties agreed to a roadmap that will inform future engagements towards the conclusion of the process."

    The Office of the US Trade Representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the meeting between Greer and Tau.

    South Africa's relationship with the US reached a diplomatic low this year over various issues, including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of South Africa's white minority. Those claims prompted the creation of a refugee programme for white South Africans.

    Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen noted last month that to secure lower tariffs South Africa might need to address some of Trump's criticisms, including his opposition to affirmative-action laws aimed at redressing apartheid-era racial discrimination.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Let's do Biz