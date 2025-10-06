South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    SA secures China, India investments to boost local auto manufacturing

    South Africa has secured commitments from Chinese and Indian car companies to upgrade their semi-knocked-down (SKD) vehicle assembly operations to full-scale manufacturing, the South African trade minister said on Thursday, 2 October, as industry leaders call for more domestic production.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Cars built by Chinese manufacturer BAIC are seen at the entrance to Coega port, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 26 September 2017. Reuters/Wendell Roelf
    Cars built by Chinese manufacturer BAIC are seen at the entrance to Coega port, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 26 September 2017. Reuters/Wendell Roelf

    The government is in talks with multinational carmakers, who have South African factories - including Toyota and Ford and their suppliers - on ways to safeguard the industry's future as it navigates declining production volumes, stiff competition from China, tariff uncertainty and an expensive shift to electric vehicles.

    Auto leaders warned on Wednesday, 1 October, at an annual auto conference that if South Africa does not protect its industry from imports, it risks driving de-industrialisation in the country.

    Speaking after recent engagements with industry players in China and India, Trade Minister Parks Tau told delegates at the conference that "in both those markets, the companies that currently have SKD operations in South Africa have committed to transition to CKD (complete knocked down)."

    The SKD manufacturing technique involves turning partially assembled kits into finished vehicles, while CKD puts together cars from parts delivered to the site.

    Chinese brand Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (Baic) has an SKD assembly of its Beijing X55 crossover model in port city Gqeberha, home to Isuzu and Volkswagen. The plant is designed to eventually shift into a CKD assembly.

    Meanwhile, India's Mahindra assembles semi-knocked-down pick-up trucks in Durban. Earlier this year, Mahindra partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation to launch a feasibility study into building a full-scale manufacturing plant in the country.

    Tau said the government's role would be to support these companies in reaching full production capability, which would not only strengthen South Africa's industrial base but also position the country as a manufacturing hub for the continent.

    The minister added that discussions with other investors in China and India had also yielded interest in either partnering with existing car manufacturers to use excess capacity or building new factories in South Africa.

    Over the last 19 years, the percentage of CKD vehicles sold in South Africa has declined significantly from 56% to 33% in August, according to the CEO of Toyota South Africa Andrew Kirby.

    "What this means is that we are flooding the market with imports," he said. "Sustaining CKD volumes is critical to preserving the domestic auto industry, local value creation and economic benefits."

    South Africa has been the dominant vehicle producer on the continent for the past 100 years. "But we are facing the risk of losing this position as the top dog on the continent (to Morocco) as early as this year," said Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Aurora Ellis
