    International Journalist Day: 2,535 journalists killed since 1992

    Since 1992, at least 2,535 journalists and media workers have been killed worldwide while carrying out their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). This year alone, 81 journalists/media workers have died in circumstances related to their work.
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    South Africa has experienced its own share of these tragedies. Journalists such as Ken Oosterbroek of The Star, killed in crossfire on 18 April 1994; Calvin Thusago of the SABC, killed on 23 April 1993; freelance journalist Abdul Shariff, killed in crossfire on 9 January 1994; and Michael Tshele, killed on 13 January 2014, are reminders of the dangers faced by media workers both during the transition from apartheid and in more recent years.

    According to the CPJ, currently 326 journalists are incarcerated because of their work, while 83 remain missing. However Reporters Without Borders (RSF) estimates that those incarcerated is closer to 526.

    The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has tracked journalist killings since 1992 while RSF has since 1995.

    Find out more on the CPJ and RSF websites.

    Editors note: Discrepancies between the number of journalists/media workers missing, killed or incarcerated is likely due to when each organisation updates the barometer or their definition on who is a journalist/media worker.

    Let's do Biz