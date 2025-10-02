South Africa
IMC Conference
IMC Conference
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

#NedbankIMC2025 | Ryan Sauer - Empowering marketers in the boardroom

"Owning their measurement and performance will empower marketers in the boardroom. Marketing is business, and so we need to align to what the business finds important commercially and in measurement."
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
2 Oct 2025
2 Oct 2025

This is according to Ryan Sauer, chief executive officer and founder of Redwood Analytics, who is deeply passionate about measuring marketing performance.

In his talk at the recent IMC, Measuring Marketing Effectiveness through Data, he explains that this is more than just measuring the digital easy type but also brand marketing.

"There is measurement and effectiveness to be achieved everywhere."

In his talk, he spoke about how this can be achieved. He emphasised that marketers need to own the measurement and effectiveness in partnerships with their agencies, and this is what will generate amazing performance results.

Looking at the challenges lying ahead, he says organisations also need to own their data, especially as AI becomes more prevalent.

The #NedbankIMC Marketing is Business conference took place on Thursday, 18 September 2025, at Mosaiek Teatro, Johannesburg. Bizcommunity was proud to be a media partner for the stellar lineup of international and local experts who shared their knowledge with 3,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person. Bizcommunity Managing editor Danette Breitenbach was on the ground to interview some of the speakers who included Charl Bassil, CBO, BBC; Bryony Rose, YEXT; Vaughan Croeser, VP Marketing, ABinBEV; Ryan Sauer, CEO Redwood Analytics; Stacy Jane Saggers, Kantar Insights Division; Melusi Mhulngu CEO, We are Bizarre; and others speaking on marketing trends from from data dashboards, to how culture drives revenue growth, how 42% of the world's youth will be in Africa by 2030, how Africa can get a competitive advantage with AI, data and tech and creative leadership.

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
