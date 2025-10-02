Rocket Creative elevates brand presence for soundcore at City2City Marathon

Rocket Creative is proud to announce its successful partnership with soundcore South Africa to enhance the brand’s visibility at the recent City2City Marathon. The collaboration involved supplying a bespoke collection of Rocket Creative’s innovative brand activation and event display hardware, strategically chosen to generate significant, upmarket brand exposure for the trend-setting audio brand.

Rocket Creative's premium activation elements were deployed to create engaging and high-impact visual experiences throughout the event. The installation featured:

MOBI-Cocktail Table & Parasol umbrella kits: Our proprietary designed modular cocktail tables offered stylish and comfortable engagement points for attendees.



Our proprietary designed modular cocktail tables offered stylish and comfortable engagement points for attendees. The Stellar Maxi Illuminated Activation Table: This striking client engagement element served as a vibrant and eye-catching focal point.



This striking client engagement element served as a vibrant and eye-catching focal point. The Maxi Spinning Wheel: This interactive element successfully added an element of fun and engagement for participants and spectators.



This interactive element successfully added an element of fun and engagement for participants and spectators. Bespoke, illuminated giant soundcore 'd' letter symbols: These custom-manufactured pieces acted as unmissable, attention-grabbing photo opportunities and prominent landmarks.

Every piece of hardware was meticulously manufactured by Rocket Creative to ensure a sophisticated and high-impact visual experience, successfully amplifying soundcore's presence throughout the marathon event.

"We were delighted to partner with soundcore on this activation," said Rich Nilson, managing director at Rocket Creative. "Our goal is always to provide innovative, high-impact hardware that not only looks sophisticated but truly brings a brand's presence to life at a major event. Seeing our custom installations, from the illuminated tables to the giant soundcore symbols, create such engaging photo opportunities and landmarks at the City2City Marathon was a fantastic success."

#rocketcreativedesignanddisplay

#innovationsimplified

#soundcoreopenear

#soundcoreza

#ows2025

#anker

#city2city2025

#wearesound

@anker.za

@soundcore.za

About Rocket Creative:

Rocket Creative Design and Display specialises in providing innovative brand activation and event display hardware solutions, simplifying the process of creating memorable and impactful brand experiences.

About soundcore:

Soundcore is a leading audio brand, committed to providing superior sound quality and an exceptional listening experience.



