The path to re-establishing contact

Every brand now lives online, but all the digital campaigns, social media postings, and virtual interactions fall short of the emotive and physical engagement of a tactile brand experience.
Richard Nilson, Rocket Creative MD and Head Creative, explains, “With the much anticipated relaxing of lockdown restrictions to Level 2, most brands are in urgent need to launch their promotional campaigns to market. However, we are very aware that reconnecting will not be without risk if not properly managed. Personal care and preventative measures will be a crucial component of every part of our lives, for the foreseeable future anyway.
Our immediate demand has shifted to us providing functional hardware that, while still presenting as an interactive engagement element, incorporates the necessary PPE component to ensure the health and safety of both the consumer and the promoters themselves. Our expertise in the origination of bespoke products, allows us to make the necessary upgrades, both effortlessly and economically. All brands need to be acutely aware of the difference between technology connecting us, and mediums that truly bringing brands and consumers together.
We are social beings who thrive on connecting in real time, with genuine interactions. Brand activation and experiential engagements exploded over the past decade for precisely this reason. We are all longing to reconnect with family, friends, life in general, both physically and emotionally. We just have to ensure safety for all in the process,” he adds.
The first two product conversions have been for traditional retail promotional applications. The team accessorised their Micro Demo Trolley and Demo Table with new Germ Protection Screen variations, as below:
To re-engage with the Rocket Creative crew please visit their site at www.rocketcreative.co.za, email or ring their offices on +27(11) 262 4698 to chat to the client service team.
