Africa


Celebrating 25 epic years with Rocket Creative

13 Apr 2023
Issued by: Rocket Creative Design & Display
Rocket Creative Design & Display has recently marked a momentous occasion - its 25th Anniversary.
Celebrating 25 epic years with Rocket Creative

The event was attended by key clientele, employees, and industry partners, all of whom have played a vital role in the company's success. Held at Dainfern Country Club, the guests took the opportunity to relax and enjoy the occasion in a fun, celebratory atmosphere.

Since its inception in March 1998, Rocket Creative has been unwaveringly committed to providing its clients with premium, aesthetically distinctive display products and unparalleled service levels. The company takes immense pride in its accomplishments and contributions to the industry, as well as its distinguished work completed for its valued clientele.

Richard Nilson, the founder and managing director of Rocket Creative, expressed his sincere appreciation for the company's clientele, stating that "We are delighted to have reached this incredible milestone, and we are grateful to our blue-chip clientele for their unwavering support over the years." He further acknowledged the exceptional work, dedication, and resilience exhibited by his team, particularly during and after the pandemic.

He elaborated, "Rocket Creative has emerged as a prominent player in its industry over our 25 years, thanks to our teams' relentless creativity, diligence and evolution. The company's commitment to innovation has enabled us to remain at the forefront of the industry and cater to the ever-changing requirements of our big-brand clientele", he added.

Celebrating 25 epic years with Rocket Creative
Celebrating 25 epic years with Rocket Creative

As Rocket Creative looks forward to the future, Nilson expressed his commitment to the company's continued innovation and progression to deliverer exceptional products and services for years to come.

With an impressive growth in 2022, the company recently relocated to a new, more spacious facility, enhancing its capabilities, and augmenting its capacity to meet the growing demands of its clientele.

For more information on the business, please visit www.rocketcreative.co.za or contact their Client Service Team at +27 (11) 262 4698.

Rocket Creative Design & Display
Rocket Creative Design & Display offer innovative, trend setting and anti-norm visual display products. These are conceived and originated by fusing our functional enginuity, creativity and inventive spirit with our own very individual approach to fabrication whilst following our ' Innovation, Simplified ' creative ethos.
Read more: Richard Nilson, Rocket Creative

