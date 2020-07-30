Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Big news! | Rocket Creative is now Level 2 B-BBEE certified

30 Jul 2020
By: Richard Nilson, Issued by: Rocket Creative Design & Display
Rocket Creative is incredibly pleased to announce that, after much planning and perseverance, they have received their Level 2 B-BBEE certification.
Richard Nilson, Rocket Creative founder and managing director, elaborates, "This is a significant milestone for Rocket Creative, and we are delighted with the achievement! We will now be in a far better position to offer and promote our extensive range of products and services to a broader selection of larger corporates and organisations."

"The certification demonstrates our commitment not only to operational excellence but to remain and grow as an active and enthusiastic contributor to the future of the South African economy. We are embracing change and empowering our team to go bigger and further. I would like to thank our dedicated team, as well as our fantastic clientele, for supporting us and evolving with us to make this opportunity possible", he adds.

