    Data shows creative drives up to 30% more sales

    Global marketing effectiveness and foresight consultancy Gain Theory has released a new report, Creative effectiveness decoded: A guide to data-informed creative impact, showing that brands adopting a best-in-class approach to creative effectiveness can boost advertising’s impact on sales by up to 30%.
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    For a company with $1bn in sales and a $50m advertising budget, this would translate into over $27m in incremental sales.

    The comprehensive guide highlights that 50-70% of a campaign's sales uplift can be attributed to creativity, yet most brands lack the analytical rigor to measure and optimize this critical driver of business growth.

    Thanks to advances in AI and analytics, marketers can evolve beyond qualitative research to embrace a more rigorous data-informed measurement approach.

    “For too long, creative has remained a comparative blind spot while media has been subjected to intense scrutiny and sophisticated analytical models. Our analysis shows the difference between the most effective creative and the least effective creative is far wider than the difference between media partners - yet creative doesn't get the same level of measurement rigor. It's time for a data-informed approach that brings the same analytical precision to creative that has long been applied to media,” said Karen Kaufman, global chief strategy officer at Gain Theory.

    The report outlines how data-informed insights can inform creative ideas and campaigns, delivering advertising that not only resonates emotionally but also drives measurable business impact. To achieve creative excellence and empower marketers with insights about creative investments, the report introduces Gain Theory's comprehensive six-step framework. This includes:

    1. Bring structure to your creative data

    Transform unstructured creative assets into analyzable data using AI-driven taxonomy and feature identification across video, image, audio and text formats.

    2. Extract competitive insights quickly

    Build comprehensive libraries of competitor creative assets to benchmark performance and identify market opportunities.

    3. Analyze which creatives drive sales

    Use advanced econometric modeling to directly link creative assets to incremental sales lift, moving beyond proxy metrics.

    4. Uncover why these creatives drive sales

    Deploy machine learning, multimodal AI and predictive modeling to identify which specific creative elements drive sales performance.

    5. Understand the impact of future creative

    Leverage simulation techniques to forecast the likely sales impact of creative concepts before production.

    6. Build a continuous creative effectiveness workflow

    Create an integrated feedback loop where insights from past performance directly inform future creative strategy.

    Data-backed creative insights empower marketing leaders to elevate discussions with c-suite stakeholders. They provide concrete evidence to strengthen the case for increased advertising investment and position marketing as a quantifiable driver of business growth.

    Additionally, data-informed approaches identify and eliminate ineffective creative production, reducing waste and allowing resources to be redirected from low-performing assets to high-impact creative development, ultimately speeding up time-to-market for successful campaigns.

    The report notes that new data-informed measurement approaches can be integrated with existing creative processes. This fosters a culture where data empowers rather than constrains creativity.

    Creative Effectiveness Decoded: A Guide to Data-Informed Creative Impact can be accessed here.

