5 B2B marketing strategies to outsmart AI and win your audience

B2B marketing has never been simple, and changing search habits plus the rise of AI are making it even tougher for brands to capture attention. Here are five ways B2B marketers can adapt and stay relevant in this changing landscape.

Euphoria Telecom's national marketing manager, Lauren Pybus.(Image supplied)

Capturing attention in this space has never been easy but if you’re feeling like it’s harder than it ever was, you’re not alone.

The way people find information has changed. Increasingly, people have started using social media and Generative AI to find information. The introduction of AI Overview in Google Search is siphoning off attention and traffic even further, with research showing an up to 70% decline in organic click through rates when an AI overview appears in a search.

The result is that web traffic is not going to your website the way it used to, even if you play by the “rules” of clean UX, good SEO and regular publishing. Even paid ads aren’t immune to the impact.

If a digital-heavy approach isn’t delivering the results, what should B2B businesses and marketers be doing instead?

Mix it up

Responding to these challenges isn’t about razing everything to the ground and starting again. Rather, it’s about examining your marketing mix, determining what is working and fine tuning until you’ve balanced the mix between digital and tactical tools that give your business visibility in the real world.

Put the customer first

A satisfied customer is your best marketing tool. Algorithms are unpredictable but the basics of customer loyalty remain the same. Find regular ways to meet them face-to-face and keep them engaged.

The hospitality industry does this really well with “fam” or familiarisation trips, that allow agents, tour operators and industry professionals to experience a venue, property or getaway experience. It’s a little harder in the tech space, but celebrate the wins and the milestones with exclusive launch events and new product insights.

Hone in

Ditch the generic campaigns across every channel and get specific. Hone in on the industries and customers you want to be speaking to and learn their language. Relevant, targeted campaigns that respond to your customers’ pain points, will make your marketing money go further and generate the kinds of leads you want.

Chase leads, not followers

B2C marketers will have you believing that you need to be chasing clever viral moments. But the truth is, the majority of B2B customers probably don’t care about catchy content.

They value intelligence and strategy, so focus on marketing outputs that showcase your expertise and demonstrate tangible value. And don’t limit your content to your website, because AI Overviews have a particularly big impact on informational reach.

Go beyond SEO and PPC and actively work to position your team as thought leaders in places like LinkedIn, where your customers are likely to be spending their time.

Creativity storytelling

Let’s be honest, B2B marketing hasn’t always been a hotbed of creativity but that just means there is more room to push the envelope. Good creative that is built on sticky concepts is much more memorable and businesses are more likely to deal with a company that does things differently. They will choose the company they remember over a brand that they’ve never heard of.

This gives marketers room to approach their campaigns with some much needed edginess. Don’t be afraid to bring the flashiness and glitz of the B2C world into the B2B environment. B2B marketers have the opportunity to stand out in a realm that can be sterile, stale and boring.

Just because business purchases aren’t primarily motivated by emotion doesn't mean that you need to adopt a serious tone all of the time. It’s good to shake things up once in a while and produce work that has a strong feel good factor. It’s ok to have some fun.

Adaptability and endurance

B2B marketing has always been tough, and it will continue to be challenging as we move into a new era of ultra-rapid, machine generated content. It’s now harder than ever to get your brand seen.

The only way out of this period of flux is through, and the only way through is by adapting and enduring.

The magic lies in striking the balance between nurturing relationships through real-world touchpoints, maintaining an intelligent and consistent digital presence and amping both up with smart creative concepts that cut through the clutter.