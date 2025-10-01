South Africa
IMC Conference
IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news

#NedbankIMC2025 | Bryony Rose: "It's not just pizza near me."

It's a lot more complicated than just "pizza near me", says Bryony Rose, director for Yext’s Enterprise International business.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
1 Oct 2025
"The rise of ChatGPT etc, has encouraged consumers to have a conversation and search for the things they want with much more detail and to share information about themselves with Large Language Models (LLMs)."

Rose was a keynote speaker at the Nedbank IMC Conference 2025 that took place on 18 September at the Mosaiek Teatro in Fairland, Randburg.

Her talk HyperLocal is Lekker - Search Fragmentation and the Rise of AI focused on how brands can get prepared to make sure that their data is surfacing in LLMs, particularly that we have from a digital perspective have been focusing on Google and social media.

Read more on this in an article by Chloe Posthumus here

The #NedbankIMC Marketing is Business conference took place on Thursday, 18 September, 2025 at Mosaiek Teatro, Johannesburg. Bizcommunity was proud to be a media partner for the stellar lineup of international and local experts who shared their knowledge with 3,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person. Bizcommunity Managing editor Danette Breitenbach was on the ground to interview some of the speakers who included Charl Bassil, CBO, BBC; Bryony Rose, YEXT; Vaughan Croeser, VP Marketing, ABinBEV; Ryan Sauer, CEO Redwood Analytics; Stacy Jane Saggers, Kantar Insights Division; Melusi Mhulngu CEO, We are Bizarre; and others speaking on marketing trends from from data dashboards, to how culture drives revenue growth, how 42% of the world's youth will be in Africa by 2030, how Africa can get a competitive advantage with AI, data and tech and creative leadership.

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Let's do Biz