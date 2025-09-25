SA's tourist accommodation income jumps 11% in July 2025

After months of recovery, South Africa’s tourist accommodation sector reported an 11,1% increase in total income in July 2025 compared with July 2024, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Source: Quang Nguyen Vinh via Pexels

Income from accommodation specifically rose by 10,4% year-on-year, driven by a 7,9% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 2,4% rise in the average income per stay unit night sold.

Main contributors to year-on-year growth

In July 2025, the largest contributors to the 10,4% year-on-year increase in accommodation income were:

• Hotels: 18,3%, contributing 9,7 percentage points to the overall growth.

• Other accommodation: 2,7%, contributing 1,1 percentage points.

For the three months ended July 2025, income from accommodation increased by 10,2% compared with the same period in 2024. The main contributors were again:

• Hotels: 17,0%, contributing 9,1 percentage points.

• Other accommodation: 2,6%, contributing 1,0 percentage point.

Monthly trends

On a seasonally adjusted basis, income from accommodation decreased by 0,8% month-on-month in July 2025, following a 1,1% decline in June 2025.