    SA's tourist accommodation income jumps 11% in July 2025

    After months of recovery, South Africa’s tourist accommodation sector reported an 11,1% increase in total income in July 2025 compared with July 2024, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Source: Quang Nguyen Vinh via Pexels
    Source: Quang Nguyen Vinh via Pexels

    Income from accommodation specifically rose by 10,4% year-on-year, driven by a 7,9% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 2,4% rise in the average income per stay unit night sold.

    Main contributors to year-on-year growth

    In July 2025, the largest contributors to the 10,4% year-on-year increase in accommodation income were:

    Hotels: 18,3%, contributing 9,7 percentage points to the overall growth.
    Other accommodation: 2,7%, contributing 1,1 percentage points.

    For the three months ended July 2025, income from accommodation increased by 10,2% compared with the same period in 2024. The main contributors were again:

    Hotels: 17,0%, contributing 9,1 percentage points.
    Other accommodation: 2,6%, contributing 1,0 percentage point.

    Monthly trends

    On a seasonally adjusted basis, income from accommodation decreased by 0,8% month-on-month in July 2025, following a 1,1% decline in June 2025.

    Let's do Biz