    Nigeria's Supreme Court allows late appeal in Kano blasphemy case

    Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted lawyers representing Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy, permission to file an appeal outside the legally prescribed timeframe.
    By Camillus Eboh
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    A man walks out of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria, 25 September 2025. Reuters/Marvellous Durowaiye
    A man walks out of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria, 25 September 2025. Reuters/Marvellous Durowaiye

    The case has drawn national and international attention, highlighting tensions between religious law and constitutional rights in Nigeria.

    Sharif-Aminu was convicted in 2020 by a Kano State sharia court for allegedly making blasphemous remarks about the Prophet Mohammad. His legal team argued that the trial was flawed, citing the absence of legal representation during proceedings.

    “We received only one day’s notice before the judgment, which was delivered via Zoom. We needed time to properly study it before filing our appeal,” said Kola Alapinni, Sharif-Aminu’s lawyer.

    “The court has graciously granted our request and ordered an accelerated hearing. We will file the appeal next week.”

    The defence also challenged the constitutionality of sections of Kano State’s sharia, or Islamic law, that prescribe capital punishment and amputation, arguing they conflict with Nigeria’s secular constitution.

    Lamido Abba Sorondinki, counsel for the Kano State government, defended the original verdict. “This applicant made blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet, which the government of Kano State will not condone,” he told reporters. “If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court’s decision, we will execute him publicly.”

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Camillus Eboh

    Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alex Richardson
