    Nigeria imports Danish cattle to double milk output, cut $1.5bn import bill

    Nigeria has begun importing dairy cattle from Denmark as part of an ambitious plan to double its milk production over the next five years and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on dairy imports, which currently cost $1.5bn annually, Livestock Minister Idi Maiha announced.
    By Camillus Eboh
    6 Jun 2025
    6 Jun 2025
    Cattle graze in a field in Paiko, Niger State, Nigeria November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
    Cattle graze in a field in Paiko, Niger State, Nigeria November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

    Despite having one of Africa's largest cattle populations, Nigeria produces only 700,000 tonnes of milk annually — less than half of its 1.6 million-tonne demand. As a result, around 60% of the country’s dairy needs are met through imports.

    "Our goal is ambitious but achievable," says Maiha. “We aim to double Nigeria's milk production from 700,000 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes annually in the next five years."

    New breeds and improved genetics

    Maiha attributed the current production gap to the country’s predominance of low-yield, pastoralist cattle breeds. A local Nigerian farm has already imported more than 200 high-yield heifers from Denmark, with plans to expand through intensive breeding programmes.

    In a further move to modernise the sector, eight new pasture species — the first in nearly five decades — have been registered, while a national strategy for animal genetic resources has been rolled out in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

    Building from a strong livestock base

    “With over 20.9 million cattle, 60 million sheep, and 1.4 million goats already, we are not starting from zero — we are building from strength,” Maiha emphasised.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Camillus Eboh

    Reporting by Camillus Eboh; editing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Nia Williams
