Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Second fuel price hike in Nigeria in as many weeks

    By Camillus Eboh
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    Nigerian state oil firm NNPC Ltd on Monday increased the price of petrol by 11%, the second increase in two weeks and a day after it started purchasing the fuel from the giant Dangote oil refinery on the outskirts of Lagos.
    A view shows part of Dangote oil refinery in Ibeju Lekki district, on the outskirts of Lagos. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
    A view shows part of Dangote oil refinery in Ibeju Lekki district, on the outskirts of Lagos. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja

    Nigeria expects the 650,000 barrels per day refinery to end years of imports of petrol, which had been subsidised for decades until President Bola Tinubu began removing support when he took office in May last year.

    The price of petrol is a sensitive issue in Nigeria because many households and small businesses use it to power generators because the majority of citizens are not connected to the national electricity grid.

    On Monday, NNPC said it had increased gasoline prices from 858 naira a litre to 950 naira (approx. R10) in Lagos and as high as 1,019 naira in northeastern states.

    It said it buys the product at 898 naira per litre from the refinery.

    Internal petrodollar pricing

    NNPC said it had started buying the fuel from Dangote on Sunday in US dollars and that a deal to purchase fuel in the local naira currency was still to take effect.

    The latest increase is likely to add to public anger as Nigerians are already struggling with inflation of 33.4%, which has driven up transport costs and caused a cost-of-living crisis that led to violent protests in early August.

    On Friday, a Nigerian presidential committee announced that NNPC would distribute petrol from the $20bn Dangote refinery to the local market, ending a deadlock that had stalled distribution.

    From October NNPC will supply 385,000 barrels of crude per day to be paid for in naira by Dangote refinery, which will in turn sell its fuel in the local currency.

    Read more: inflation, nigeria, fuel, petrol price, NNPC, Dangote, refining, Camillus Eboh
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz