Top Billing makes a grand return, celebrating art, culture, and style

South African lifestyle television show, Top Billing, made a glamorous return to the spotlight this week with an exclusive reunion event held at Tintswalo Atlantic hotel in Hout Bay.

L to R: Top Billing Reunion Special presenters - Fezile Mkhize, Ryle de Mornay, Jonathan Boynton-Lee. Image supplied

The evening celebrated Top Billing’s legacy - and a new chapter that will see the show back on air with a Reunion Special on 27 November at 7pm0 on S3, followed by weekly episodes from March 2026.

Presented in partnership with Corona, the event marked a shared moment of optimism and nostalgia as both brands celebrated milestones - Top Billing’s highly anticipated return and Corona’s global centenary: 100 Years Under the Sun.

The evening brought together Top Billing Reunion Special presenters Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton- Lee, and Fezile Mkhize, alongside former hosts Basetsana Kumalo and Michael Mol, executive producer Patience Stevens, and other guests from South Africa’s entertainment and creative industries.

Until its final episode in 2019, Top Billing was the longest-running entertainment and lifestyle television programme in South Africa, airing for 27 years from 1992.

It was considered a flagship show for S3 and became synonymous with excellence, elegance, and aspirational living.

Patience Stevens, executive producer and CEO at Cardova, reflected on the journey that brought Top Billing to this milestone moment: “Top Billing came so far from the very first broadcast done in a tiny edit suite at the SABC to filming in the most magnificent houses in the country - and indeed the world - reflecting the best of South African talent in design, architecture, art, fashion, travel, entertainment, and sport. TV audiences were inspired to excel, and we often hear top achievers say how watching Top Billing gave them the vision and courage to make their own dreams come true. It is wonderful to be back and to once again promote South Africa and South Africans to the world - to show that we truly have the best of the best.”

Building on that reflection, COO at Cardova, Bradley van den Berg shared how the revival of Top Billing also represents a modern reimagining of how South Africans consume media.

“Top Billing’s return is only made possible by the strong interest from advertising partners and brands that see the power of having an association with Top Billing and with S3. We’re looking forward to bringing the brand back not only on TV but also digitally - expanding on the show’s strong social media presence and connecting with audiences wherever and however they consume content. We are excited to be working with Corona on this project now and into 2026.”

The Top Billing x Corona partnership symbolises more than a content collaboration - it’s a meeting of values: both brands celebrate beauty, craftsmanship, and the joy of living meaningfully in harmony with nature.

Melanie Nicholson, head of Brand at Corona South Africa, reflected on that shared philosophy.

“Top Billing has always celebrated the beauty of South Africa - its landscapes, its people, and its sense of possibility. As Corona marks 100 Years Under the Sun, this partnership perfectly reflects what we stand for: a return to nature, simplicity, and joy. Through the Beach 100 platform, we’re proud to celebrate South Africa’s most iconic beaches with a show that encourages reconnection and spurs adventure.”

Adding to that perspective, Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager: Video Entertainment at SABC, emphasised how the partnership strengthens South Africa’s cultural narrative on a global stage.

“Top Billing remains a cultural touchstone - an aspirational window into the best of South Africa. Its return, in collaboration with a global lifestyle brand like Corona, reminds us that local storytelling can still inspire global wonder. We’re thrilled to bring this magic back to viewers.”

Top Billing Reunion Special airs 27 November at 7pm on S3, with weekly episodes returning March 2026, also available on SABC Plus.