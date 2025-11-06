South Africa
    SABC News team awarded the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize

    The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) international correspondent, Sherwin Bryce Pease and cameraman, Aaron Berbrick, have been named gold winners by the United Nations Correspondents Association and awarded with the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize.
    6 Nov 2025
    The SABC's international correspondent, Sherwin Bryce Pease and cameraman Aaron Berbrick have been awarded the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize (Image supplied)
    The award comes after an interview with Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, ahead of the UN General Assembly in September on Gaza and other conflict zones.

    “The SABC News team in New York is absolutely thrilled by this acknowledgement, it’s a validation of our work and commitment, but also the investment that the public broadcaster continues to make in our operations in the US,” says Pease.

    “Our ethos is to deliver quality, accurate content that not only inspires but also educates and informs, as well as being driven by substance and facts.

    “Aaron and I are proud to receive this award, but only honoured to represent SABC News on the international stage,” he adds.

    Pease and Berbrick will be formally presented with a gold award at the gala event in December 2025.

