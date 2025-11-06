Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Head of PR and Communications Durban
- Production Manager Bryanston
- Sub-editor PRETORIA
- Print & Digital Sub-Editor Paarl
- Journalist Centurion
- Journalism Internship (Paid Position) Centurion
- Motoring Journalist Pretoria
- Head of Media Implementation Johannesburg
- Senior Vice President (SVP) Johannesburg
- Operations Lead / Retail Media and Campaign Management Cape Town
SABC News team awarded the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize
The award comes after an interview with Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs, ahead of the UN General Assembly in September on Gaza and other conflict zones.
“The SABC News team in New York is absolutely thrilled by this acknowledgement, it’s a validation of our work and commitment, but also the investment that the public broadcaster continues to make in our operations in the US,” says Pease.
“Our ethos is to deliver quality, accurate content that not only inspires but also educates and informs, as well as being driven by substance and facts.
“Aaron and I are proud to receive this award, but only honoured to represent SABC News on the international stage,” he adds.
Pease and Berbrick will be formally presented with a gold award at the gala event in December 2025.