    SABC appoints first chief commercial officer to drive long-term financial sustainability

    Enver Groenewald has been appointed as the first chief commercial officer for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), replacing the former group executive: sales portfolio.
    2 Oct 2025
    Enver Groenewald has been appointed as the first chief commercial officer for the SABC (Source: © Bizcommunity)
    Nomsa Chabeli, group chief executive officer of the SABC says the appointment of a chief commercial officer signals a new chapter in the way the public broadcaster approaches revenue generation.

    “This is not just a title change, it is a strategic shift to ensure every commercial lever works together in delivering value for the corporation and for our stakeholders.

    In the announcement the SABC states, “It reflects the SABC’s determination to broaden and integrate all aspects of its commercial operations in line with the organisation’s five-year strategy to build long-term financial sustainability.”

    Consolidated mandate

    Groenewald will oversee not only advertising and sponsorship sales, but also television licence fee collections, alternative revenue streams, partnerships, and new commercial opportunities.

    This consolidated mandate ensures a holistic approach to driving revenue growth and future-fit business practices that can secure the SABC’s role as a sustainable public broadcaster.

    This appointment also supports the Corporation’s ongoing transformation of its sales operating model, ensuring the SABC is agile, competitive, and aligned with industry best practice.

    The appointment was effective 1 October 2025.

    Leadership experience

    Groenewald brings more than two decades of leadership experience across media, advertising, classical marketing, and digital transformation in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

    His leadership journey includes senior executive roles such as Africa director for media, marketing capabilities and digital transformation at Unilever, group chief executive officer at Ogilvy South Africa, chief executive officer at Interbrand Southern Africa, general manager: revenue at Avusa (now Arena Holdings), and chief executive officer of Ochre Media.

    Throughout his career, hehas successfully led complex, high-value portfolios in highly competitive industries, consistently driving sustainable value creation through innovation-led strategies, high-performance teams, and people-first cultures.

    In addition to his corporate achievements, he has contributed extensively to the broader business landscape, serving on multiple industry boards and publishing thought leadership on competitiveness and leadership in purpose-led, future-fit organisations.

    “I am honoured to join the SABC at such a pivotal time in its journey,” says Groenewald.

    “The new chief commercial officer mandate provides a powerful platform to reimagine how we deliver value to our audiences, our clients, and the country at large.

    “I look forward to working with the team to unlock the full commercial potential of the SABC and to help secure its sustainability for the future.”

