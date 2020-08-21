Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Ogilvy SA appoints Groenewald as new Group CEO

21 Aug 2020
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy has appointed Enver Groenewald as the new Group CEO of Ogilvy South Africa, effective 1 October 2020.
Enver Groenewald
Groenewald joins the agency from Unilever where he has been Africa Director and served on their Africa Leadership Team for the past five years.

Ogilvy is a 51% black-owned agency and retains its Level 1 B-BBEE status. As the incoming CEO, Groenewald will continue to drive Ogilvy’s commitment to transformation, which is embedded in the agency’s business objectives and agency culture.

“Enver is a highly experienced, widely networked business leader with a 20-year career in senior and executive management in blue-chip South African and global organisations,” said Paul O’Donnell, Chief Executive, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Executive Partner for The Ogilvy Group.

“His breadth and depth of experience across industries will further strengthen our team’s ability to drive growth for our clients’ businesses. And, as a majority black-owned agency reflecting the aspirations of the country, he will continue driving Ogilvy SA’s transformation objectives of advancing black talent in operations and management.”

Groenewald has deep expertise in multiple sectors, having worked in consulting, advisory and operations roles across FMCG, financial services, marketing, media and the public sector. He has experience in more than 25 markets across Africa, including most SADC countries as well as Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

Groenewald spent time at Ogilvy early in his career, before moving on to successful spells at Times Media, Omnicom and Unilever.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Ogilvy,” said Groenewald. “While my leadership approach is very focused on consultation and collaboration, my business philosophy is based on creating economic and social benefit through Purpose, People and Creativity. I can’t think of a better place than Ogilvy where these three elements intersect so powerfully. And, I am very excited to work alongside the group’s depth and breadth of industry talent as well as with the leading brands that Ogilvy helps grow."

Groenewald plays the piano, reads extensively and is married with two daughters.

Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
