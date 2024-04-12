HER Power, Africa’s Transformation: Insights for women breaking barriers in tech

On a warm digital stage, over 1,000 current and aspiring young Africans in tech gathered for the HER Power, Africa's Transformation event organised by ALX and Women in Tech. The focus? Empowering women across Africa to lead the continent's tech and entrepreneurial transformation.

Across two insightful panel discussions, a compelling keynote address and masterclass breakaways, clear themes emerged, emphasising the importance of mentorship, fostering inclusive networks, and leveraging education and technology to break barriers and drive impactful change for women across Africa.

Speakers emphasised that empowering women in tech and entrepreneurship is about more than equity - it's about transforming Africa into a hub of growth and opportunity. Sharon O’Donnell, chief customer experience officer at ALX Africa, said, "Unlocking potential through access, innovation, and intentional support doesn’t just create jobs - it ignites movements, shifts narratives, and builds futures."

Keynote speaker Jeniffer Ramnath, chief digital and information officer at the Mastercard Foundation, highlighted the importance of technology in shaping Africa's future. "The future of work is being reshaped by AI and emerging technologies, creating both challenges and opportunities for young women in Africa. By taking a women-centered approach to technology deployment, we can ensure these advances help bridge gaps, rather than widen them."

Nihal Djebli, managing director of AI Crafters and former director of IT industry association AUSIM , highlighted a critical issue—retaining women in leadership roles. Despite the high number of women studying STEM subjects Morocco, only 18 out of 120 AUSIM member companies had female CIOs, Djebli said. She urged women to “break free from invisible chains”, such as societal expectations and self-doubt, that hinder their growth.

The topic of imposter syndrome was tackled head-on by speakers like Melissa Slaymaker, regional director for Women in Tech, who reframed it as a growth opportunity. “Imposter syndrome isn’t always a bad thing. It means you are out of your comfort zone and growing. It's about changing your mindset, recognising the nerves and finding the tools to minimise them," she remarked. ​

Entrepreneurship was a major focus, with speakers encouraging women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures as a means to create sustainable change. Nicole Gray, entrepreneurship development manager at ALX Africa, emphasised how an entrepreneurial mindset can drive impact at both community and organisational levels. ​ “Start where you are. Don’t wait for the perfect conditions to make an impact. With the right mindset, network, and tools, you can build businesses that fuel Africa’s growth,” she said. ​

"Africa is an interesting place to do business," shared panellist Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, CEO of HealthTracka. "Women are often underestimated, but I see that as a superpower. When they don’t see you coming, you meet them with proof that you’re capable, you show up, do the work, and you will make your mark on the world just by doing what you're meant to do."

Actionable advice for aspiring women in tech

Speakers shared practical steps for women looking to thrive in tech and entrepreneurship:

Break barriers with belief: Sometimes the biggest obstacles are internal. Despite being told she couldn’t lead as a child, Dominion Paul defied expectations in her rural community to become the founder and CEO of LADX. Her unwavering belief drove her success. She urged women to embrace curiosity, persistence, and "intentional stubbornness" to overcome challenges. "Be delusional! Believe you can build something extraordinary. Barriers often come wrapped as advice—give yourself permission to dream big," she said.



Invest in skills development: Invest in both technical and human-focused skills like leadership and critical thinking, advised Ramnath. "The future of work will require a blend of digital literacy and uniquely human capabilities like creativity, empathy, and critical thinking." ALX’s digital skills development programmes provide an excellent place to start. ​ Leverage online learning platforms, scholarships, and grants to overcome financial barriers.



Build strong networks and engage mentors: Join communities like ALX and Women in Tech Global, attend hackathons, and seek mentorship opportunities. Slaymaker urged women to build a “pit crew” of mentors, allies, and sponsors who can support and advocate for them. She stressed, “Surround yourself with people who uplift you, whether it’s to guide you, cheer you on, or open doors when you’re not in the room.”



Leverage technology for impact: AI-enabled solutions can help optimise your career or entrepreneurial ventures, whether in education, healthcare, or agriculture. Use the resources and knowledge you have today to address local challenges. Incremental impact can lead to transformational change. ​



Lead with purpose and heart: Be intentional in your work and prioritise emotional intelligence alongside technical expertise. "Your story has power, and your difference is your strength. Lead not just with knowledge but also with heart," said Djebli.

