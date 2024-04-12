HER Power, Africa’s Transformation: Insights for women breaking barriers in tech
Across two insightful panel discussions, a compelling keynote address and masterclass breakaways, clear themes emerged, emphasising the importance of mentorship, fostering inclusive networks, and leveraging education and technology to break barriers and drive impactful change for women across Africa.
Speakers emphasised that empowering women in tech and entrepreneurship is about more than equity - it's about transforming Africa into a hub of growth and opportunity. Sharon O’Donnell, chief customer experience officer at ALX Africa, said, "Unlocking potential through access, innovation, and intentional support doesn’t just create jobs - it ignites movements, shifts narratives, and builds futures."
Keynote speaker Jeniffer Ramnath, chief digital and information officer at the Mastercard Foundation, highlighted the importance of technology in shaping Africa's future. "The future of work is being reshaped by AI and emerging technologies, creating both challenges and opportunities for young women in Africa. By taking a women-centered approach to technology deployment, we can ensure these advances help bridge gaps, rather than widen them."
Nihal Djebli, managing director of AI Crafters and former director of IT industry association AUSIM , highlighted a critical issue—retaining women in leadership roles. Despite the high number of women studying STEM subjects Morocco, only 18 out of 120 AUSIM member companies had female CIOs, Djebli said. She urged women to “break free from invisible chains”, such as societal expectations and self-doubt, that hinder their growth.
The topic of imposter syndrome was tackled head-on by speakers like Melissa Slaymaker, regional director for Women in Tech, who reframed it as a growth opportunity. “Imposter syndrome isn’t always a bad thing. It means you are out of your comfort zone and growing. It's about changing your mindset, recognising the nerves and finding the tools to minimise them," she remarked.
Entrepreneurship was a major focus, with speakers encouraging women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures as a means to create sustainable change. Nicole Gray, entrepreneurship development manager at ALX Africa, emphasised how an entrepreneurial mindset can drive impact at both community and organisational levels. “Start where you are. Don’t wait for the perfect conditions to make an impact. With the right mindset, network, and tools, you can build businesses that fuel Africa’s growth,” she said.
"Africa is an interesting place to do business," shared panellist Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, CEO of HealthTracka. "Women are often underestimated, but I see that as a superpower. When they don’t see you coming, you meet them with proof that you’re capable, you show up, do the work, and you will make your mark on the world just by doing what you're meant to do."
Actionable advice for aspiring women in tech
Speakers shared practical steps for women looking to thrive in tech and entrepreneurship:
Africa's future is feminine, and it starts now
At the heart of this event was ALX’s commitment to unlocking opportunities for young Africans in technology, leadership, and entrepreneurship. The ALX ecosystem of opportunity, which includes world-class training, entrepreneurial networks, and mentorship, has empowered thousands. With over 115,000 female learners and 4,065 women founders already part of their cosystem, ALX is ensuring that young women have the tools to lead Africa into a prosperous future.
