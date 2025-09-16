SABC appoints specialist digital sales partners

Arise / 365 Digital, Media North and Mediamark have been appointed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as specialist digital sales partners.

This follows a rigorous and competitive procurement process.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation is the country’s public broadcaster, serving millions of South Africans across radio, television, and digital platforms.

Guided by its five-year strategy, SABC is focused on modernising operations, strengthening commercial revenue, and delivering innovative solutions for advertisers and audiences alike.

These appointments are a key milestone in delivering on this strategy.

The partnerships are designed to strengthen and extend SABC’s go-to-market capability, ensuring the organisation continues to evolve with the fast-changing digital media landscape while enhancing opportunities for clients.

Key benefits

Broader market coverage: Enhanced representation across SABC’s digital platforms, including SABC+, News, Sport, Video Entertainment and Radio.

Specialist expertise: Access to experienced digital sales professionals who can respond quickly to evolving client needs.

Collaboration, not substitution: These partners will work alongside SABC’s internal sales teams, complementing rather than replacing them, to maximise client service and revenue potential.

Delivery on strategy: A tangible step in fulfilling SABC’s commitment, outlined in its corporate plan, to modernise commercial operations while sustaining the core public service mandate.

Unlocking greater value

These partnerships benefit the SABC:

“These partnerships are about unlocking greater value for our clients,” says Nomsa Chabeli, group chief executive officer.

“By collaborating with trusted specialist partners, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative, multi-platform solutions across radio, television and digital.

“This ensures that advertisers can reach audiences in more impactful ways while benefitting from the growth of our digital platforms and the comprehensive opportunities they provide.”

SABC remains committed to transparency and collaboration, ensuring that all agencies and clients are supported through this transition and have access to the best possible service and opportunities.