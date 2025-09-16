South Africa
    Alberto Canteli leads Havas’ ambitious African strategy

    16 Sep 2025
    16 Sep 2025
    Havas has announced the appointment of Alberto Canteli as executive chairman Africa, effective September.
    Alberto Canteli leads Havas&#x2019; ambitious African strategy

    This role is in addition to his current responsibilities as chairman and CEO of Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

    Strategic

    This strategic appointment underscores Havas’ ambition to accelerate growth across the African continent, a region undergoing rapid transformation and rich with potential. With a strong track record in managing complex and diverse regions, Canteli brings both strategic vision and operational excellence to this key market. He has successfully led the deployment of Centers of Excellence in several regions worldwide, an experience that will be instrumental in accelerating our transformation and impact in Africa.

    This appointment follows the recent nomination of Provit Chemmani as CEO Africa, based in Johannesburg, who will report directly to Canteli. This new leadership structure is designed to bring renewed energy to Havas’ operations and position Africa as a strategic growth driver for the group’s global ambitions.

    Opportunity

    "Africa is not just a market of the future. It is also continent of boundless creativity and opportunity. At Havas, our expansion across the continent reflects our deep belief in the region’s potential and our commitment to building lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth," said Yannick Bolloré CEO and chairman of Havas.

    "I am extremely excited to take the lead of our business in Africa. The continent’s energy, potential, and entrepreneurial spirit are unmatched. Our mission is to grow together by empowering local voices, investing in local talent, and building enduring partnerships that shape a bold and prosperous tomorrow for our clients, our people and our shareholders, but also for society in general," said Canteli.

    Alberto will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring continuity and alignment across these critical regions for the Group.

