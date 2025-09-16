Global mentorship: TBWA\SA's talent joins the Wright Academy

TBWA\South Africa has celebrated the selection of five of its rising talents to join the Wright Academy, flagship learning and development programme within the TBWA collective.

TBWA\South Africa talent selected for global Wright Academy in Amsterdam. (Image suppplied)

Held annually, the Academy brings together just 25 participants from across TBWA’s 11,000-strong global network. It is one of the collective’s most competitive and prestigious development opportunities, aimed at nurturing the next generation of creative, strategic and media talent.

This year’s academy took place at TBWA\Neboko in Amsterdam, where delegates immersed themselves in a week of workshops, mentorship, and cross-cultural collaboration. The programme’s objective: to expand perspectives, build confidence, and equip participants with the skills to thrive in the global industry.

Cross-disciplinary learning

Unlike conventional sector training initiatives that focus on developing a single skillset, the Wright Academy is deliberately interdisciplinary.

Participants are drawn from across strategy, creative, design, digital, media and account management, and are placed into diverse, international teams that mirror the way global agencies work in practice.

The 2025 cohort was challenged to respond to a live brief for Odido, a Dutch telecommunications brand seeking to reposition itself as a lifestyle brand.

Working in groups that combined multiple disciplines and nationalities, participants developed and pitched full campaign concepts to the client at the end of the week. For many, the experience was transformative.

“As a media planner, I’ve often come in at the end of the process,” said Sine Madonsela, digital media planner at TBWA\South Africa. “This time, I was part of the journey from strategy through to execution. It changed how I see my role and how media connects to the bigger picture.”

New confidence, new skills

Highlights of the week included exposure to “pitch theatre” – an approach that encourages creativity, personality and even humour in the pitch room.

“One of the mentors reminded us that advertising is not brain surgery,” said Sydney Rheeder, creative innovation lead at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in Johannesburg.

“It permitted us to bring our quirks, our theatre and our humanity into presentations. That freedom made pitching more fun and more effective.”

For many, the Academy also offered a first taste of international working life. “It was my first trip abroad,” said art director Rosemary Mabasa.“Every day, walking into the Amsterdam office, I felt like I already lived there. Seeing how colleagues in another market collaborate was eye-opening; it made me realise that working abroad is achievable.”

Participants consistently described the experience as life-changing. Beyond the creative challenge, they spoke about the networks and friendships formed. Too often, creatives spend their careers inside agency walls, but the Academy opened them up to a wider world.

Cross-cultural teamwork was another catalyst for growth. With delegates from multiple countries and languages, collaboration demanded empathy, flexibility and new ways of communicating.

“You quickly learn how to build trust and confidence in yourself (as well as your team) and how to stretch beyond your usual role,” said Kaveshan Govender, senior digital designer at TBWA\Coastal.

For copywriter and creative liaison mentee 2025 Peter Maluleke, the experience was deeply personal. “The bigger plan with my career is to live and work abroad,” he said.

“It was my first trip overseas, and I’m the first in my family to do so. Every day I went to the office, it felt like I already lived there. We saw how people interacted, how their lifestyle shaped the work environment, which is so different to what we’re used to at home. That little taste – of what it’s like to live and work abroad – was the highlight for me.”

Investing in the future

The Academy reflects TBWA’s commitment to mentorship, inclusivity and investment in emerging talent. Staying true to its “superstar talent” ethos, participants are selected through a highly competitive process.

Candidates are nominated by senior leaders within their agencies, with final cohorts drawn from across the collective to ensure a rich mix of disciplines, perspectives and geographies.

For TBWA\South Africa, the success of its delegates reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on developing future leaders. The Wright Academy sits alongside other signature TBWA programmes, including:

GLP (Great Leaders Programme): Designed to stretch senior leaders and accelerate their growth into roles of broader influence and responsibility.

Sea Legs: Aimed at first-time or soon-to-be managers, helping them define their leadership style and build the tools to lead others with

confidence.

Master Gunners:A journey for rising leaders at the intersection of creativity and business, balancing artistic expression with client demands while fostering collaboration and curiosity.

“Learning and development is not just a box-tick exercise for us,” said Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa.

“It’s an investment in the pipeline of talent that will shape our business and our industry.

"The Wright Academy, along with Sea Legs, Master Gunners and GLP, shows how much growth is unlocked when people are challenged, inspired and supported on a global stage.”

The next intake of the Wright Academy will once again see a new group of TBWA employees from across the world come together to learn, collaborate and compete.

For this year’s South African cohort, the lessons will resonate far beyond Amsterdam – infusing fresh ideas, global perspectives and renewed passion into the work they do every day