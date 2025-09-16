King Price campaign: Making insurance great again

King Price is rolling out a new campaign Make insurance great again,launched with a tongue-in-cheek radio ad that promises to ‘build a wall around high premiums’ and ‘grab poor service by the policy.’

King Price is rolling out a new campaign Make insurance great again (Image supplied)

“We’re all about disrupting the insurance market and shaking things up, because why not?” says De Wet van Deventer, head of marketing at King Price”.

“South African humour and our people’s passion are at the heart of what we do. Our new campaign follows in those footsteps: A little cheek, a lot of passion,” he explains.

CEO Justinus van der Westhuyzen says that, in commercial insurance especially, the human touch has disappeared.

“Too often, clients end up dealing with bots instead of real people.

“We believe in putting relationships back at the heart of insurance. That’s how we’ll make insurance truly great again,” he explains.

A simple Message

Behind the satire, the message is simple: King Price is doubling down on service, simplicity, and heart.

Whether it’s via WhatsApp, its app or self-service portal, or a friendly voice on the phone, they have your back 24/7, wherever you are.

And when life throws you a curveball, they get you back on your feet fast.

‘Make insurance great again’ is fun. It’s fearless. And yes, it’s a little outrageous.

But then again, that’s how King Price has made its mark.

No fake news (or fake tan). Just lekker insurance. Just unapologetically South African.

Watch the ad here.