Anchor profiles: Iman Rappetti

What excites you most about Newzroom Afrika and made you want to work for the channel and brand?

What excites me most about Newzroom Afrika is the fact that it is a newcomer and can define itself in a new and fresh way. I love the mix of highly experienced and young reporters and anchors who bring institutional memory but also the excitement of pushing the envelope and bringing innovation to storytelling.

The station offers me the leverage to bring my own style and experience as well, which is freeing.

What story has stayed with you?

There are so many stories that linger long after the cameras stop rolling but one that will forever live in my bones is covering the murder/suicide of a young mother and her two small children. Being in their home, connecting to their grief and loss in the moments that led up to the tragedy is one that still lives with me. She took their lives, hung them up in the doorway of her small apartment, laid out the funeral clothing and then hung herself up. The quiet brutality of the circumstances that led up to it, and the lingering loss enveloped that room. It challenged me not just as a journalist, but as a human being. It was a moment that underscored the profound responsibility we carry as storytellers.

What has been a personal career highlight for you thus far?

A standout moment was hosting the presidential town hall during a critical election season. Being able to facilitate honest, unscripted engagement between political leaders and everyday South Africans was both electric and humbling. But beyond the headline moments, I find personal highlights in the quieter victories: when a viewer tells me they felt seen or heard because of a story we aired—that's the real reward.

What is a common myth about your job or field of expertise?

One common myth is that anchoring is all glamour—makeup, lights, breaking news. In reality, it’s a deeply demanding discipline rooted in grit, sleepless nights, ethical tightropes, and emotional endurance. We’re not just reporting the story—we’re often absorbing the trauma of it, living in that discomfort, and still having to show up with clarity and purpose.

What’s one lesson your job has taught you that you think everyone should learn at some point in their life?

The power of listening. Really listening. Not to reply, but to understand. Whether you're interviewing a head of state or a street vendor, every person holds a truth that matters. If we all practised intentional listening, we’d not only be better journalists—we’d be better humans.



