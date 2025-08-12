Subscribe & Follow
Newzroom Afrika shuffles programming in channel refresh, Vuyo Mvoko to lead political economy desk
In a key appointment, esteemed politics veteran Vuyo Mvoko takes the reins as political economy editor, bringing a wealth of insight, in-depth knowledge and a probing interview style to the role.
Mvoko will also anchor Newsfeed PM from 3pm to 5pm, Monday to Thursday with Thabo Mdluli taking over from Friday to Sunday.
AM Report will now be anchored by Iman Rappetti, Arabile Gumede and Vaylen Kirtley, with Zulaikha Patel contributing to a new segment.
Newsfeed AM from 09h00 to 12h00 will now be anchored by Michelle Craig, while Daytime Update from 12h00 to 15h00 will be anchored by Stephen Grootes and Katlego Msomi, who will alternate.
“These changes are designed to refresh Newzroom Afrika’s programming, using our own homegrown talent, as part of our focus on continuous evolution with our viewers at the centre,” said editor-in-chief, Mapi Mhlangu.
“We have exciting plans for the coming year and these changes set the platform for Newzroom Afrika’s continued growth.”
