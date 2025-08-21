Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Creative Director Stellenbosch
- Art Director Stellenbosch
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- WordPress Web Designer and Developer Bellville
- Front-End Developer Pretoria
- Graphic Design and WordPress Ninja Pretoria
Storytelling, our superpower
A trip down memory lane concept built on the channel’s fifth birthday celebration, focused on the power of storytelling theme commemorating five years of Newzroom Afrika, from A–Z. This was a full-circle campaign with touchpoints in impactful areas nationwide. With the assistance of strategic creative partner, The Odd Number, the campaign capitalised on key moments from Newzroom Afrika’s history, such as groundbreaking reports, notable interviews, and the covering of major news events.
The campaign was crafted to demonstrate Newzroom Afrika’s journey to becoming a trusted destination for reliable and credible news. The idea was centred around capturing the breadth and scale of our news by reflecting on our journey over the last five years. Celebrating the story of being the go to news channel for our viewers.
Celebrating five years of news from A–Z
For our campaign, Celebrating Five Years Of News From A–Z, Newzroom Afrika celebrates two Bookmarks Awards in the following categories:
- Social Media Content & Campaigns – silver
- Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns – bronze
As a respected news channel, Newzroom Afrika takes pride in delivering impactful pieces that stay true to our core mission of being Africa’s leading and credible news and information service.
- Storytelling, our superpower21 Aug 09:36
- Newzroom Afrika shuffles programming in channel refresh, Vuyo Mvoko to lead political economy desk12 Aug 14:10
- Broadcasting the 2024 elections as a politics and history graduate was gold for me22 Aug 10:38
- Broadcast news veteran Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief29 Jul 14:06
- Newzroom Afrika maps the Road to Vote ’24 with special elections coverage23 May 12:15
Related
Newzroom Afrika shuffles programming in channel refresh, Vuyo Mvoko to lead political economy desk 12 Aug 2025 Zulaikha Patel joins Newzroom Afrika's AM Report 12 Aug 2025 Broadcasting the 2024 elections as a politics and history graduate was gold for me 22 Aug 2024 Broadcast news veteran Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief 29 Jul 2024 Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief 26 Jul 2024