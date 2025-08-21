South Africa
    Storytelling, our superpower

    Time flies when you are having fun they say. In the business of news and storytelling, Newzroom Afrika has been challenging the status quo with impactful concepts that stood out from the advertising clutter.
    21 Aug 2025
    A trip down memory lane concept built on the channel’s fifth birthday celebration, focused on the power of storytelling theme commemorating five years of Newzroom Afrika, from A–Z. This was a full-circle campaign with touchpoints in impactful areas nationwide. With the assistance of strategic creative partner, The Odd Number, the campaign capitalised on key moments from Newzroom Afrika’s history, such as groundbreaking reports, notable interviews, and the covering of major news events.

    The campaign was crafted to demonstrate Newzroom Afrika’s journey to becoming a trusted destination for reliable and credible news. The idea was centred around capturing the breadth and scale of our news by reflecting on our journey over the last five years. Celebrating the story of being the go to news channel for our viewers.

    Celebrating five years of news from A–Z

    For our campaign, Celebrating Five Years Of News From A–Z, Newzroom Afrika celebrates two Bookmarks Awards in the following categories:

    • Social Media Content & Campaigns – silver
    • Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns – bronze

    As a respected news channel, Newzroom Afrika takes pride in delivering impactful pieces that stay true to our core mission of being Africa’s leading and credible news and information service.

    Newzroom Afrika
    Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa
