Anchor profiles: Arabile Gumede

What excites you most about Newzroom Afrika and made you want to work for the channel and brand?

Newzroom Afrika is an exciting, young and vibrant channel that continues to punch well above the rest. Its growth has been phenomenal and the ability to share the human story excited me most.

What story has stayed with you?

The disappearance of Joshlin Smith was truly painful and every part of that story clung to my heart. That story continues to tug at me and the way we managed to cover it was truly a great example of the growth and ability of the channel.

What has been a personal career highlight for you thus far?

I have been fortunate enough to help our audience bid their final farewell to former pontiff, Pope Francis which was a big production. At the same time, I have been able to share in the deeply saddening passing of our country's former Deputy President, DD Mabuza.

On the other side, reporting on the G20 Finance Ministers and Governors Meeting, is an opportunity not too frequently possible and that certainly stands out.

What is a common myth about your job or field of expertise?

The common assumption is that as a journalist, I know almost everything about everything.

Truth is, that is not the case but that is why I am a journalist. It affords me the incredible opportunity to find out things and ask questions about everything. This allows me to interrogate and investigate and everyday I learn something new.

What’s one lesson your job has taught you that you think everyone should learn at some point in their life?

We aren't impartial, nobody is ever impartial but fairness and honesty are the biggest sources of credibility. Being able to relay the facts time and time again, no matter what your biases or historical experiences will always stand you in good stead.



